Kerry Washington to Star in Hulu Thriller Series "What Remains"

The upcoming Hulu adaptation of Wendy Walker’s bestselling novel will see Kerry Washington executive produce and lead a psychological cat-and-mouse thriller.

Kerry Washington is heading back to Hulu for another high-profile drama project, this time stepping into the center of a tense psychological thriller that blends crime, guilt, and dangerous obsession.

What’s Happening:

Hulu is currently developing What Remains, an adaptation of author Wendy Walker’s 2023 suspense novel of the same name. Washington is attached to both star in and executive produce the series, which is being developed by writer Chris Luccy and director McG. The project comes from Hulu, 20th Television, and Kapital Entertainment, according to Deadline.

In What Remains, Washington will portray Detective Elise Sutton, a cold case investigator whose life begins to spiral after killing a disturbed man while on duty. Though Elise initially believes she acted correctly, lingering guilt pushes her to reconnect with a mysterious man she rescued during the incident. That decision soon drags her into a deadly cat-and-mouse game filled with cryptic clues, emotional unraveling, and mounting danger.

The adaptation continues Washington’s long-running relationship with Hulu and Disney Television Studios. She previously starred in and executive produced the acclaimed limited series Little Fires Everywhere alongside Reese Witherspoon, as well as the comedy-drama UnPrisoned.

Washington has also remained busy across multiple major streaming platforms. Most recently, she starred in and executive produced Imperfect Women for Apple TV+, while upcoming projects include Animals directed by Ben Affleck and An Innocent Girl from director Jaume Collet-Serra.

Behind the scenes, Luccy brings experience from several notable television dramas and comedies, including A Million Little Things and Club de Cuervos. Meanwhile, McG continues expanding his television and film résumé, with directing credits that include The Mysteries of Laura and the upcoming Way of the Warrior Kid starring Chris Pratt.

Walker, whose novels have become staples in the psychological suspense genre, will also serve as a producer on the adaptation. The bestselling author is known for titles including All Is Not Forgotten, Emma in the Night, and The Night Before. Her next novel, Ten Years Gone, is currently scheduled for release in February 2027.

With a strong creative team attached and Washington leading the cast, What Remains is shaping up to be another major thriller series for Hulu as the platform continues investing in prestige suspense storytelling.

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