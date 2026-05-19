Disney Deepens Hulu Integration Into Disney+

The lines between Hulu and Disney+ are continuing to blur as Disney takes another major step toward its long-term streaming strategy. While the company says there are currently “no plans” to shut down the standalone Hulu app, Disney is steadily deepening the integration between the two services in ways that could dramatically change how subscribers experience streaming in the years ahead.

What’s Happening:

Beginning May 19, bundle subscribers with both Disney+ and Hulu can now sync their Hulu profiles directly into Disney+, allowing watch history, watchlists, recommendations, and personalized content to seamlessly carry over between the platforms. The new feature is part of Disney’s ongoing push toward what executives have described as a future “fully integrated” streaming experience, according to Variety.

The update means viewers using Disney+ will now be able to continue watching Hulu content directly within the Disney+ app without losing progress or recommendations. Hulu titles watched previously will appear in Disney+’s “Continue Watching” row, while saved Hulu titles will automatically populate the Disney+ Watchlist section.

Disney says users only need to connect their profiles once. After linking accounts, subscribers can either merge their Hulu profile with an existing Disney+ profile or create a brand-new Disney+ profile based on their Hulu viewing preferences. The setup also allows users to customize profiles with Hulu-themed avatars alongside traditional Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars options.

The move represents another major milestone in Disney’s years-long effort to unify its streaming ecosystem. In spring 2024, Disney+ officially added Hulu’s full on-demand library inside the Disney+ app for bundle subscribers, creating a more centralized streaming hub while still maintaining Hulu as a separate standalone service.

Despite the increasing overlap, Disney emphasized that the Hulu app is not disappearing anytime soon. According to the company, Hulu-only subscriptions in the United States will remain available, and there are “no current plans to sunset the Hulu app.”

Still, Disney’s direction is becoming increasingly clear. The company has previously announced plans to create a more “unified” app experience for Disney+ and Hulu subscribers by 2026, including moving both platforms onto a shared backend technology system.

The latest changes also appear designed to encourage more subscribers to upgrade to Disney bundles. Eligible Hulu-only subscribers can now use their Hulu login credentials to access Disney+, where they’ll receive access to Hulu programming alongside a limited sampling of Disney+ and ESPN content. The feature effectively acts as a preview experience aimed at encouraging users to subscribe to the full bundle.

Not every subscriber can use the new profile sync features immediately. Hulu + Live TV subscribers, users with Hulu add-ons, and customers subscribed through the Disney+, Hulu, and Max bundle are not currently eligible for profile linking. In addition, Hulu profiles for children or users under 18 cannot sync with Disney+ at this time.

Disney also confirmed that additional Hulu functionality, including live TV channels and premium add-ons will eventually arrive within Disney+, though those features currently remain exclusive to the Hulu app.

Meanwhile, Disney+ is preparing to expand its live-streaming capabilities even further. The company revealed it will soon begin testing a new live guide feature that helps subscribers browse currently streaming programming in real time. Early examples include ABC News Live, Disney+ Playtime, and ESPN network streams for ESPN Unlimited subscribers.

The growing integration highlights Disney’s broader streaming ambitions as the company continues competing in an increasingly consolidated digital entertainment landscape. Rather than operating separate ecosystems indefinitely, Disney appears focused on creating a single, more streamlined experience that combines family entertainment, general audience programming, sports, and live content under one roof.

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