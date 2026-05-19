Travel the World with Antoni Porowsk in the Trailer for New Nat Geo Series "Best of the World"

With stops in Mexico City, Paris, London and New York City – Antoni Porowski's new Nat Geo series premieres June 7.

National Geographic has announced the premiere date and released the official trailer for Best of the World with Antoni Porowski.

What's Happening:

Inspired by National Geographic’s acclaimed “Best of the World” franchise, the series follows Antoni Porowski as he explores destinations that go beyond the typical tourist experience.

Across the series, Porowski visits Mexico City, Paris, London and his hometown of New York City in search of the people, flavors and experiences that make each destination unique.

Highlights include rare access inside Big Ben’s Great Clock, learning the art of cheesemaking at Quatrehomme Paris and visiting the dreamlike Quetzalcoatl's Nest near Mexico City.

The series also follows Porowski as he joins volunteers at the finish line of the New York City Marathon, showcasing the culture, creativity and local traditions that define each city.

Best of the World with Antoni Porowski will premiere June 7 at 9/8c, with all four episodes streaming the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

To celebrate the launch of Best of the World with Antoni Porowski, National Geographic will also debut a new companion YouTube series on June 9.

Produced alongside local creators in each featured city, the digital series teams those creators with Antoni Porowski to showcase their own personal “best of” experiences.

Fans can also visit NatGeo.com/BestOfTheWorld for additional content tied to the series.

The site will feature a quarterly installment of National Geographic’s “Best of the World” franchise, including a curated 2026 food list highlighting standout culinary experiences around the globe.

Readers will also find four custom itineraries inspired by the series, giving travelers a chance to explore the same cities, flavors and local favorites featured throughout the show.

What They're Saying:

Antoni Porowski: “Travel has always been my way of understanding the world — and myself. Exploring these cities alongside the people who call them home reminded me that what makes a place special isn’t just what you see, but who you meet and the stories you’re invited into.”

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