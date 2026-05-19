Travel the World with Antoni Porowsk in the Trailer for New Nat Geo Series "Best of the World"

With stops in Mexico City, Paris, London and New York City – Antoni Porowski's new Nat Geo series premieres June 7.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

National Geographic has announced the premiere date and released the official trailer for Best of the World with Antoni Porowski.

What's Happening:

  • Inspired by National Geographic’s acclaimed “Best of the World” franchise, the series follows Antoni Porowski as he explores destinations that go beyond the typical tourist experience.
  • Across the series, Porowski visits Mexico City, Paris, London and his hometown of New York City in search of the people, flavors and experiences that make each destination unique.
  • Highlights include rare access inside Big Ben’s Great Clock, learning the art of cheesemaking at Quatrehomme Paris and visiting the dreamlike Quetzalcoatl's Nest near Mexico City.
  • The series also follows Porowski as he joins volunteers at the finish line of the New York City Marathon, showcasing the culture, creativity and local traditions that define each city.
  • Best of the World with Antoni Porowski will premiere June 7 at 9/8c, with all four episodes streaming the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

  • To celebrate the launch of Best of the World with Antoni Porowski, National Geographic will also debut a new companion YouTube series on June 9.
  • Produced alongside local creators in each featured city, the digital series teams those creators with Antoni Porowski to showcase their own personal “best of” experiences.
  • Fans can also visit NatGeo.com/BestOfTheWorld for additional content tied to the series.
  • The site will feature a quarterly installment of National Geographic’s “Best of the World” franchise, including a curated 2026 food list highlighting standout culinary experiences around the globe.
  • Readers will also find four custom itineraries inspired by the series, giving travelers a chance to explore the same cities, flavors and local favorites featured throughout the show.

What They're Saying:

  • Antoni Porowski: “Travel has always been my way of understanding the world — and myself. Exploring these cities alongside the people who call them home reminded me that what makes a place special isn’t just what you see, but who you meet and the stories you’re invited into.”

More Disney TV News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now