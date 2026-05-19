Texas-Set "Grey's Anatomy" Spinoff Ordered by ABC
The Greyverse continues with the third full spinoff to date, though it's not clear yet how exactly it will connect to the original series.
A new spinoff of Grey's Anatomy is on the way, this one set in Texas.
What's Happening:
- Variety reports that ABC has greenlit a new spinoff of Grey's Anatomy.
- Produced by 20th Television and Shondaland, the project is being fast-tracked, and has been given a straight to series order that will see it debut sometime during the 2026-2027 broadcast season.
- Variety says the official longline describes the project as "an edgy drama about a team at a West Texas rural medical center — the last chance for care before miles of nowhere.”
- Amusingly though, what isn't clear is how it will actually be connected to the Seattle-based Grey's Anatomy, and whether it will involve any preexisting characters or perhaps be set up via brand new characters first appearing, backdoor pilot style, on Grey's next season.
- Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes co-created the new spinoff with Meg Marinis, the longtime Grey's writer who has been serving as showrunner since Season 20 in 2024.
- Not counting the 2018 ABC.com webseries Grey's Anatomy: B-Team (which was comprised of very short mini-episodes), this will be the third official spinoff for Grey's Anatomy, following Private Practice, which ran from 2007 to 2012, and Station 19, which ran from 2018 to 2024.
- Both of those shows had impressive runs (six seasons for Private Practice and seven for Station 19), but that's nothing compared to the amazing durability of Grey's Anatomy itself, which has been on the air since 2005 and will be going into Season 23 (!) this fall.
- The show's tremendous longterm value has been spotlighted recently by how well its catalog episodes do on both Hulu and Netflix, often ranking as the number one acquired show in streaming.
- Just this week, reporter Lucas Shaw noted on Twitter how for the week of April 13, Grey's Anatomy was in fact the highest-rated program on Netflix in any category, which both pointed out some struggles Netflix has been having of late with their own original series and underlined how Disney can no doubt continue to charge a pretty penny for streaming rights for the series.
What They're Saying:
- Meg Marinis: “I am incredibly excited to expand the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ universe. This opportunity will bring new characters and stories to life that will embody the same heart, emotion and connection audiences have loved from ‘Grey’s’ for more than two decades — all set in my home state of Texas. I am so grateful to Shonda Rhimes for creating this dynamic world and feel so fortunate that I get to be a part of it.”
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