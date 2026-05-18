"Behind the Attraction" Returns With Deep Dive Into Disney Cruise Line and Its Expanding Fleet

The new season premieres next month, only on Disney+!

Disney+ is taking viewers behind the scenes of Disney Cruise Line with a new season of Behind the Attraction focused on the fleet’s history and newest ship innovations.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ will premiere Season 3 of Behind the Attraction on June 24, featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Disney Cruise Line.

The two-episode special explores the evolution of the cruise fleet since its 1998 launch and highlights the development of the new heroes-and-villains-themed ship, Disney Destiny.

The series is executive produced by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Brian Volk-Weiss.

Premiering in 2021, Behind the Attraction has taken viewers, well, behind some of Disney’s most popular experiences.

This includes classics like Jungle Cruise, Haunted Mansion, Tower of Terror, EPCOT, and more!

Ahead of the June 24 premiere of Behind the Attraction’s Disney Cruise Line deep dive, you can enjoy the series 16 previous episodes on Disney+.

Disney Cruise Line Keeps Growing:

Disney Cruise Line has announced its fourth Wish-class ship will be named the Disney Believe.

The ship will feature stories and characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars, with a central theme focused on promise and possibilities.

Inspired by films including Encanto, Frozen, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Moana, and The Little Mermaid, the Disney Believe is expected to launch in late 2027.

Read More Disney Cruise Line:

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