Disney Cruise Line to Debut New and Updated Entertainment Offerings This Summer

Some updates bring a level of uniformity across the fleet.

Ahead of the summer season, those sailing aboard Disney Cruise Line (depending on their destination) will be able to see some new or updated entertainment options on their voyage.

What's Happening:

As we get into the summer season, with two Disney Cruise Line ships heading to Alaska in the near future, we're learning more about some new and updated entertainment offerings coming to Disney Cruise Line.

Alaska cruises aboard the Disney Magic and Disney Wonder are about to get a big injection of some Frozen fun, while those sailing around the Caribbean, Bahamas, and elsewhere are all seeing some updates and changes that seem to be bringing uniformity across the fleet.

A Frozen Alaska:

From the parks to the ships, those sailing on Alaska Cruises with Disney Cruise Line aboard the Disney Magic or the Disney Wonder will be able to experience For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration.

Similar to the long-running show at Disney's Hollywood Studios, guests can head up to the upper decks for a live show that is guided by Royal Historians who retell the story (and sing along with the popular tunes), being joined by Anna, Elsa, and Kristoff as the words for the song play on screen to sing-along. The screen in this case likely being that of the popular Funnel Vision.

The show is only one part of a Frozen-themed day on Alaska sailings, which also include Anna's Frozen Fun Hunt (Scavenger Hunt), Oaken's Maypole Swirl & Twirl dance celebration in the ship's atrium, and a Frozen-themed dining experience in the evening.

Deck Party Updates:

In a move that seems to be bringing uniformity to across the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the popular Wish Class sail away party show, "Let's Set Sail" is being added to more ships as the signature sail away party deck show, rolling out throughout the remainder of 2026.

Additionally, another popular deck party option, Mickey's Color Spin Dance Party, is also being added to additional sailings across the fleet. This deck party lets guests dance along with Mickey and friends to upbeat twists on classic Disney songs, all set against a spinning virtual color wheel.

The fan-favorite event on select cruises, Pirates IN the Caribbean (AKA Pirate Night), will also see the debut of an updated experience with Mickey & Minnie's Pirates in the Caribbean. Arriving on the Disney Wonder this spring and the Disney Magic after its Alaska season, the experience will be updated with new lively music, interactive moments, and Disney characters dressed in their pirate best.

More pirate-themed activities will continue to evolve by ship and sailing, including a newly updated Match Your Matey - welcoming friends and groups beyond just couples.

Legendary Theater in the Walt Disney Theatre:

We're also being reminded of the Broadway Stars Series that takes place on select sailings (typically 5-nights and longer) which is a great option for fans of live theater.

Produced by soon-to-be Disney Legend and godmother of the Disney Destiny, Susan Egan and Adam J. Levy of 10th & Main Productions, this series brings Broadway and West End performers onboard to share live performance and behind-the-scenes stories from the world of theater, with talent varying by sailing.

On some sailings, the talent also participates in after-hours cabaret performances and meet-and-greet opportunities.

If this idea has piqued your interest, be sure to check out the official website for the program to find what sailings and ships this is offered on.

To plan your trip aboard the Disney Cruise Line, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!

Unique?

As we learn more about the updates to the deck parties, we can't help but feel it takes away from the unique nature of the different classes of the Disney Cruise Line ships.

Take, for example, the Pirates in the Caribbean deck party aboard the Disney Magic and Disney Wonder. Those ships are small enough that the space between the funnels allows Mickey to do something he doesn't do on the other ships, and zip line across the deck in quite the entrance as the fireworks start.

However, the other ships in the fleet are too large that this isn't able to happen. Instead, we see Mickey (or Jack Sparrow) descend from the top of the forward funnel to the stage below.

Does that mean we're about to lose this unique offering aboard the older ships because those sailing on the Disney Wish don't get to see it, and the experience must be the same for all the sailing guests?

Each class had their own sail away party as well, now being unified with the Let's Set Sail show - so it sounds like it will be the same on each and every ship.

Also, Disney Cruise Line used to keep a fine line between the parks and the ships - never the two shall meet. Then with the Dream class, as an example, Turtle Talk with Crush seeped into the Animator's Palate restaurant, almost copy and paste. Aladdin: The Musical on select ships is largely lifted from the former Disney California Adventure classic, and now we're getting the Frozen Sing Along - which also appears to be a direct lift from the park experience at Walt Disney World.

Why keep going to the various destinations or multiple cruises when everything is going to be the same throughout?