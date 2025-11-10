She's A Damsel, She's A Ship's Godparent, and She Can Handle It: Susan Egan Named in Proud Maritime Tradition Aboard Disney Destiny

And no, this doesn't mean that the ship has any weak ankles.

We won’t say we’re in love with the decision to make Susan Egan, voice of Megara in Disney’s Hercules, the godparent of the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, but sure do agree with it!

The new Disney Destiny is just hours away from its official christening ceremony, and ahead of that milestone moment, the ship’s godparent has been revealed.

Naming a godparent (or godparents) is an old maritime tradition that goes back thousands of years, all centered around ensuring the vessel’s good fortune and safe passage. In the modern era, the godparent(s) will then break a bottle of champagne against the ship’s bow for good luck. In theory, if the bottle doesn’t break it’s considered a bad omen but we’re pretty sure that Disney’s and other modern-day ship ceremonies take measures to ensure that bottle breaks.

For the new Disney Destiny, that godparent is none other than Susan Egan. While most Disney fans might know her as the voice of Megara from the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, Hercules, her Disney story started long before that when she originated the role of Belle in the Broadway adaptation of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

Now, the latest chapter sees her in the role of godparent for the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

Egan is a perfect fit for the ship, especially with her role as Meg in Hercules. Not only is a Broadway-style adaptation of Hercules featured on board and exclusive to the new vessel, but Meg herself has a specially themed cafe onboard.

The new ship also carries a Heroes and Villains theme, and if you’re familiar with the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, Egan played kind of a dual role with Megara, who was working with Hades before gaining feelings for “wonder boy” himself, Hercules.

Now, Egan joins a line up of other godparents in the Disney Cruise Line fleet that started with Patricia Disney (wife of Roy E. Disney) back in 1998 with the first ship, the Disney Magic. The following cruise ships named their godparents as: Disney Wonder (1999) - Tinker Bell Disney Dream (2011) - Jennifer Hudson Disney Fantasy (2012) - Mariah Carey Disney Wish (2022) - Make-A-Wish Kids Past, Present, and Future Disney Treasure (2024) - Cast Members and Employees of The Walt Disney Company

Egan will likely be present at the upcoming christening ceremony later this evening (November 10th, 2025) and we will be there as we explore the new ship ahead of its maiden voyage on November 20th. You can keep up with all the latest happenings on our Disney Destiny page as they happen.

For more information about the Disney Destiny or to book a voyage on any other ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.