New Ornament Collection Celebrates Chandeliers of the Disney Cruise Line
The complete collection will cost you thousands of dollars.
Completists beware! A new set of Disney Cruise Line ornaments features the signature chandeliers of each Disney ship!
What's Happening:
- A recent email to Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club members not only enticed avid cruisers for another voyage with the promise of new welcome gifts, but also teased a new item that will be available on sailings.
- While not given to Castaway Club members as part of their booking - repeat Disney Cruise Line guests will likely have a new collection to begin with new ornaments themed to look like the various Atrium or Grand Hall chandeliers on the Disney ships.
- Each is unique - like the character statues found in the same location - to each ship, carrying the theme of the ship, or accentuating the statue in the area.
- There are eight in total - just like the ships - representing the Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, Disney Wish, Disney Treasure, Disney Destiny, and even the new Disney Adventure.
- Here's the catch for Disney Cruise Line fans: you can't just take a sailing and gather all your favorites. Instead, each ornament is available exclusively on their respective ship. If your first ship ever was the Disney Dream and you're aboard the Disney Wish and want both... you're going to have to take another cruise. You'll only be able to get the one for the Disney Wish aboard the Disney Wish.
- This is in line with many other Ship-based items, like the popular Spirit Jerseys, Minnie Ear Headbands, and the bronze take-home version of the atrium character statues.
- The ornaments also, like the chandeliers themselves, light up!
- To plan your next voyage aboard a Disney Cruise Line ship, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
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