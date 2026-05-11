New Castaway Club Gifts Await Members on Their Next Sailing
Sailed before? You're already a member!
Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club members will soon fine new gifts waiting in their stateroom when they board.
What's Happening:
- Those sailing on Disney Cruise Line (who have sailed before) will be welcomed aboard with new gifts as part of Castaway Club.
- Castaway Club members are anyone who has ever sailed aboard Disney Cruise Line before, welcomed into the club on their second cruise, officially becoming a silver member.
- From there, there are different tiers: Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Pearl. Each comes with their own benefits and fun Castaway Club swag that is waiting in their stateroom when they board.
- After completing one sailing, guests automatically become Silver.
- Gold: 5-9 sailings
- Platinum: 10-24 sailings
- Pearl: 25+ sailings
- Now, there are new Castaway Club gifts that will be waiting for members when they enter their stateroom on embarkation day.
- First up, a new backpack for Silver members. This replaces the familiar "Let's Cruise" tote.
- Gold members get the backpack, and a new wet/dry bag, sure to come in handy for the beach visits. Note that Gold members previously received a wet/dry bag, but this new one appears to be larger.
- Platinum members will receive the backpack, wet/dry bag, and this stainless steel water bottle. Previously, platinum members received a Mickey-shaped beach towel.
- Finally, Pearl members will receive all of the above, plus a cozy travel pillow/blanket combo. This replaces the tumblers that were previously received.
- To book your voyage aboard Disney Cruise Line or any other ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
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