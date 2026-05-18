New Spin on a Comedy Classic: FX Officially Picks Up "Very Young Frankenstein" to Series
It's pronounced "Fronken-steen!"
We appear to be going through a Mel Brooks renaissance, as in addition to next year's Spaceballs: The New One, FX has officially given a series order to Very Young Frankenstein.
What's Happening:
- Last year, we learned about a pilot being developed for the Disney-owned FX Network entitled Very Young Frankenstein, inspired by the beloved 1974 Mel Brooks parody Young Frankenstein.
- Now, after ordering a pilot in September, FX has officially picked Very Young Frankenstein up to series.
- The series hails from Stefani Robinson, Taika Waititi and Garrett Basch, veterans of numerous FX hits including What We Do in the Shadows, with Mel Brooks himself also serving as an executive producer.
- The cast of Very Young Frankenstein is set to feature:
- Zach Galifianakis (The Hangover)
- Dolly Wells (BBC's Dracula)
- Spencer House (Tell Me Lies)
- Cary Elwes (Robin Hood: Men in Tights)
- Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals)
- Nikki Crawford (Tracker)
- Stefani Robinson, who wrote the pilot, and Taika Waititi, who directed the pilot, are executive producers with Brooks, Basch, Michael Gruskoff and Kevin Salter.
- As with all FX projects, the series will air on both the linear network and Hulu.
What They're Saying:
- Nick Grad, President, FX Entertainment: “Very Young Frankenstein blends inspiration from the fan-favorite movie with the inventive, irreverent spirit that has defined FX comedies over the years, making this a completely original take on the classic story. In the hands of FX veterans Stefani, Taika and Garrett, alongside the iconic Mel Brooks, we know that fans will have as much fun watching this series as we’re having making it.”
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