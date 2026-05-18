Side Quests with Finn and Jake: "Adventure Time" Returns to Disney+ and Hulu Next Month

Finn and Jake return to battle evil and, well... have fun!

Popular 2010s cartoon series Adventure Time is coming back for more adventures, this time to Disney+ and Hulu, with Adventure Time: Side Quests.

What's Happening:

Produced by Cartoon Network Studios, the series serves as a companion to the beloved, award-winning Adventure Time.

The new show follows Finn and Jake as they head out on fresh adventures throughout the Land of Ooo, encountering cloud people, battling evil, and embracing plenty of chaotic fun along the way.

Inspired by the tone of the original series’ early seasons, Adventure Time: Side Quests will feature lighter, standalone stories aimed at both longtime fans and newcomers alike.

Sasha Knight voices Finn the Human, while John DiMaggio returns as Jake the Dog.

Returning fan-favorite characters include: Ice King, voiced by Tom Kenny Princess Bubblegum, voiced by Hynden Walch Marceline, voiced by Olivia Olson BMO, voiced by Niki Yang

The series is executive produced by Nate Cash, with Darrick Bachman serving as Story Editor.

Victor Courtright and Niki Yang direct the series, while Nick Cross serves as Art Director and Matthew Janszen composed the music.

Adventure Time: Side Quests premieres Monday, June 29 on Disney+ and Hulu.

What They're Saying:

Nate Cash, Showrunner and Executive Producer: "Making Side Quests felt like making the original Adventure Time, which felt like hanging out with art school buddies making professional cartoons. That sounds like a big sandwich of feelings, and it was! You're going to love these NEW adventures with Finn & Jake!"

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