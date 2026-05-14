Cold Case Cracked: "IMPACT x Nightline" Details How the Lovers’ Lane Murders Were Solved After 36 Years

"IMPACT x Nightline – Evil Found Them: The Lovers Lane Murders" is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

This week’s edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline explores what really happened over 35 years ago when a date night ended in a brutal, unsolved double murder.

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IMPACT x Nightline explores one of Houston’s most infamous unsolved double homicide cases, the so-called Lovers’ Lane Murders, which remained cold for nearly 36 years.

Cheryl Henry and Andy Atkinson were discovered brutally murdered in a remote area after a night out, shocking the city of Houston. Investigators spent decades searching for the person responsible as the case remained unsolved.

The episode examines key evidence in the case, including DNA connected to a rape that occurred just two months before the killings. It also details how a crucial tip helped an FBI team and Houston police identify and arrest a suspect.

The special also reveals the shocking jailhouse suicide that ultimately denied the victims’ families their long-awaited day in court.

Interviews include the following: Billy Belk, the former lead investigator on the case in 1990, speaking out for the first time about the theory of the crime Alan Brown, the former homicide detective who picked up clues on the notorious unsolved case that emerged in 2007 Mike Burrow and Samantha Knecht, the current detective sergeant for the Houston PD and current division chief of cold cases at the Harris County DA Office, explain how they cracked the case, and Knecht discusses the use of DNA from a decades-old rape kit Sean Teare, Harris County district attorney Tim Godwin, Andy’s cousin Angela Godwin, Andy’s friend Robert Henry, Cheryl’s father Shane Craig, Cheryl’s sister Dani Walker, Cheryl’s friend

IMPACT x Nightline – Evil Found Them: The Lovers Lane Murders is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

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