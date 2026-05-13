Hulu Reveals the Real Story Behind a Viral TikTok Standoff in New True Crime Docuseries

A viral TikTok standoff, shocking custody battle allegations, and a family pushed to the brink take center stage in Hulu’s gripping new docuseries.

Hulu’s latest true crime series, The Nightmare Upstairs: What Happened to Ty and Bryn?, pulls viewers into a shocking family standoff that captivated the internet.

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The new two-part docuseries follows a Utah family torn apart by a bitter custody battle following a whirlwind romance and Las Vegas wedding.

Using never-before-seen archives, police interviews, court records, and intimate footage from both sides of the family, the docuseries offers a closer look at the events that unfolded behind closed doors.

Siblings Ty and Bryn barricade themselves inside their home for months after facing a court order that could send them to a controversial reunification program and potentially force them to live with their father, whom they accuse of abuse — allegations he denies.

The siblings livestream the standoff to tens of thousands of viewers, turning their family’s ordeal into a viral national story on TikTok.

Their mother publicly denies allegations of parental alienation as the family’s custody dispute gains widespread attention online.

After 54 days barricaded inside the home, the judge overseeing the case reevaluates the custody battle and allows cameras inside the courtroom.

As Ty and Bryn’s future hangs in the balance, their father makes an unexpected decision that changes the course of the family’s story forever.

The Nightmare Upstairs: What Happened to Ty and Bryn? begins streaming Tuesday, May 19 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

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