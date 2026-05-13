Hulu Reveals the Real Story Behind a Viral TikTok Standoff in New True Crime Docuseries
A viral TikTok standoff, shocking custody battle allegations, and a family pushed to the brink take center stage in Hulu’s gripping new docuseries.
Hulu’s latest true crime series, The Nightmare Upstairs: What Happened to Ty and Bryn?, pulls viewers into a shocking family standoff that captivated the internet.
What's Happening:
- The new two-part docuseries follows a Utah family torn apart by a bitter custody battle following a whirlwind romance and Las Vegas wedding.
- Using never-before-seen archives, police interviews, court records, and intimate footage from both sides of the family, the docuseries offers a closer look at the events that unfolded behind closed doors.
- Siblings Ty and Bryn barricade themselves inside their home for months after facing a court order that could send them to a controversial reunification program and potentially force them to live with their father, whom they accuse of abuse — allegations he denies.
- The siblings livestream the standoff to tens of thousands of viewers, turning their family’s ordeal into a viral national story on TikTok.
- Their mother publicly denies allegations of parental alienation as the family’s custody dispute gains widespread attention online.
- After 54 days barricaded inside the home, the judge overseeing the case reevaluates the custody battle and allows cameras inside the courtroom.
- As Ty and Bryn’s future hangs in the balance, their father makes an unexpected decision that changes the course of the family’s story forever.
- The Nightmare Upstairs: What Happened to Ty and Bryn? begins streaming Tuesday, May 19 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
More Hulu News:
- SNL legend Fred Armisen appears in a newly shared clip from the upcoming second season of Hulu's Deli Boys.
- Hulu has revealed the first images from Futurama Season 14, along with a premiere date in August.
- Love Story star Paul Anthony Kelly has joined the cast of the 13th installment of American Horror Story.
- Hulu's upcoming reboot of The X-Files from Ryan Coogler has brought in eight guest roles, chief among them Amy Madigan and Steve Buscemi.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now