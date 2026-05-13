First Look Images from "Futurama" Season 14 as an August Premiere Date is Announced

The return of Dr. Zoidberg's lost love is among the new storylines.
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Hulu has revealed the first images from Futurama Season 14, along with a premiere date in August.

What's Happening:

  • Futurama will return for Season 14 on August 3, 2014 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

  • In addition, several images were revealed from the new season, giving us our first glimpses of what's to come.

  • Per the official synopsis for Season 14, "Brace yourselves... The future is about to get a whole lot stranger! It's a non-stop onslaught of swaggering space pirates, lab-grown meats, sexy scams... plus the shocking return of Dr. Zoidberg's lost love! You didn't see that coming, prior to being told about it just now! It's a thrilling, all-new season of Futurama on Hulu!"

  • Futurama's uniquely turbulent history stands out so much, it's touted in press releases for the series, which note its "roller-coaster of cancellations and resurrections."

  • This includes the show's initial run on FOX from 1999-2003, then its first resurrection as four direct-to-DVD releases in 2007-2009 that were then recut into episodes that aired on Comedy Central, followed by several more seasons following an official revival on Comedy Central from 2010-2013, and now its current return on Hulu, which began in 2023. Whew!

  • Created by Matt Groening and developed by Groening and David X. Cohen, Futurama's Executive Producers include Groening, Cohen, Ken Keeler and Claudia Katz. 

  • The series stars John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil Lamar, David Herman.

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Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
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