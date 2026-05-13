First Look Images from "Futurama" Season 14 as an August Premiere Date is Announced

The return of Dr. Zoidberg's lost love is among the new storylines.

Hulu has revealed the first images from Futurama Season 14, along with a premiere date in August.

What's Happening:

Futurama will return for Season 14 on August 3, 2014 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

In addition, several images were revealed from the new season, giving us our first glimpses of what's to come.

Per the official synopsis for Season 14, "Brace yourselves... The future is about to get a whole lot stranger! It's a non-stop onslaught of swaggering space pirates, lab-grown meats, sexy scams... plus the shocking return of Dr. Zoidberg's lost love! You didn't see that coming, prior to being told about it just now! It's a thrilling, all-new season of Futurama on Hulu!"

Futurama's uniquely turbulent history stands out so much, it's touted in press releases for the series, which note its "roller-coaster of cancellations and resurrections."

This includes the show's initial run on FOX from 1999-2003, then its first resurrection as four direct-to-DVD releases in 2007-2009 that were then recut into episodes that aired on Comedy Central, followed by several more seasons following an official revival on Comedy Central from 2010-2013, and now its current return on Hulu, which began in 2023. Whew!

Created by Matt Groening and developed by Groening and David X. Cohen, Futurama's Executive Producers include Groening, Cohen, Ken Keeler and Claudia Katz.

The series stars John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil Lamar, David Herman.