Paul Anthony Kelly Joins Landmark 13th Season of "American Horror Story"

The reveal came as AHS fan-favorite cast members –

Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Gabourey Sidibe, Billie Lourd and Emma Roberts – were onstage at the 2026 Disney Upfront, flanked by hooded Druids, when Kelly emerged from the shadows to reveal his addition to the cast, adding “I guess every nightmare needs fresh blood…and thirteen’s my lucky number.”