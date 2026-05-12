Paul Anthony Kelly Joins Landmark 13th Season of "American Horror Story"
The actor is no stranger to the Ryan Murphy-verse, having previously played JFK Jr. in "Love Story"
Paul Anthony Kelly, who played JFK Jr. in Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, has joined the cast of the 13th installment of American Horror Story.
What's Happening:
- The reveal came as AHS fan-favorite cast members – Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Gabourey Sidibe, Billie Lourd and Emma Roberts – were onstage at the 2026 Disney Upfront, flanked by hooded Druids, when Kelly emerged from the shadows to reveal his addition to the cast, adding “I guess every nightmare needs fresh blood…and thirteen’s my lucky number.”
- Kelly is perhaps best known for his starring role as JFK Jr. in Ryan Murphy's recent hit limited series, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.
- Other returning regulars announced for the new season include Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Gabourey Sidibe, and Leslie Grossman.
- They'll be joined by franchise newcomer Ariana Grande, who previously collaborated with Murphy in Scream Queens.
- With this large returning cast of regulars and it being the 13th season, it seems likely the creators have something special up their sleeves for fans.
- The 13th season is expected to debut around Halloween 2026 on FX and Hulu – marking the first season of AHS since Delicate in 2023.
More Disney TV News:
- Vision is returning to the small screen with Marvel Television's VisionQuest – which we just got the release date for.
- Conan O'Brien is once again returning to the Dolby Theater for the third year in a row to host the 99th Oscars on ABC.
- We finally know the release window for when Season 2 of Star Wars: Ahsoka will finally hit Disney+.
- Nearly a month after the series debuts, the new show Dragon Striker will have a presence at this year's Anime Expo in Los Angeles.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now