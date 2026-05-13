Fred Armisen's Crime Kingpin Introduced in New Clip from Season 2 of Hulu's "Deli Boys"
The Onyx Collective comedy series returns on May 28.
SNL legend Fred Armisen appears in a newly shared clip from the upcoming second season of Hulu's Deli Boys.
What's Happening:
- Fred Armisen is set to appear in the upcoming season of Deli Boys as Max Sugar: casino king, money launderer.
- Sugar appears to be putting his nefarious side front and center in a newly shared clip from the show, where he bribes Andrew Chadwater (Andrew Rannells), who is running for Mayor of Philadelphia.
- This season on Deli Boys, the Dars are drowning in dirty cash and Philly’s sketchiest crooks are circling. Enter Max Sugar: casino king, money launderer, and Lucky’s new crush who turns laundering into a chaotic situationship. Raj plots revenge on Ahmad, Mir tries to expand DarCo without blowing it up, and Philly D.A. Andrew Chadwater hopes one big bust will make him mayor.
- In addition to Armisen and Rannells, other new additions to the cast include Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals), Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show) and Lily Singh (The Muppets Mayhem).
- Queer Eye alum Tan France will return to the series as the British Pakistani crime mobster Zubair with ties to the criminal underworld.
- Deli Boys was created by Abdullah Saeed and developed by Jenni Konner and Nora Silver under Jenni Konner Productions.
- Season 2 of Onyx Collective's Deli Boys premieres Thursday, May 28 on Hulu.
More Hulu News:
- Hulu has revealed the first images from Futurama Season 14, along with a premiere date in August.
- Love Story star Paul Anthony Kelly has joined the cast of the 13th installment of American Horror Story.
- Hulu's upcoming reboot of The X-Files from Ryan Coogler has brought in eight guest roles, chief among them Amy Madigan and Steve Buscemi.
- Disney has announced a new documentary following legendary British band, Oasis, that will stream on Hulu later this year.
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