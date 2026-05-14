Old Flames and Second Changes Reunite in Hulu's Latest Comedy Film "Never Change!"

The film will debut on Hulu this June.

Hulu has shared some first-look stills and a date announcement for their upcoming comedy film, Never Change!

What's Happening:

Hulu has shared a number of first-look stills from Never Change! – a new comedy film directed by Marty Schousboe and written by John Reynolds (Oh, Hi).

In 2008, the graduating class of North Meadows High School had their senior year cut short due to a disastrous tornado. Now in their mid 30's they're being forced to return home and finish high school once and for all. Old flames, second chances, this is what nightmares are made of.

Writer Reynolds also stars in the film alongside: Sofia Black-D’Elia (Single Drunk Female) Carmen Christopher (English Teacher) Jo Firestone (The Singles Retreat) Gary Richardson (Saturday Night Live)

Others cast members include: Maria Thayer Rudy Pankow Topher Grace Jackie Cruz Ana Gasteyer Patti Harrison Zach Cherry

This is the latest in a long line of comedies produced by American High for Hulu, following the likes of Summer of 69, Plan B, Crush, Prom Dates and more.

Following its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 9, Never Change! will arrive on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on June 17, 2026.

Never Change! First-Look Images:

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