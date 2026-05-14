Hulu Drops Trailer for New High Society Drama "The Season"
The series comes in partnership with the group behind "Crazy Rich Asians"
Hulu has dropped the new trailer for a new high society drama series, The Season.
What's Happening:
- Hulu has dropped the official trailer for their upcoming series, The Season, following a group of friends in Hong Kong's elite boating scene.
- The Season is set in the luxurious and cutthroat world of Hong Kong's high society boating scene, and is Sset against the opulence and striking contrasts of Hong Kong. The Season follows a privileged group of friends gathering for a summer of sun-drenched luxury as boating season begins,, but what starts as a glamorous escape soon spirals into a web of deception, power struggles, and life-altering consequences.
- A champagne fueled revenge drama unfolds, where connections are everything and nothing is quite as it seems. At the center is the Hext family, an old-money institution, who rule the city’s elite through yacht parties, horse races, and charity galas – while secrets and scandal simmer beneath the surface.
- Into this world steps Cola, a newcomer with a hidden agenda. As rivalries ignite and alliances turn lethal, the season builds to a climatic reckoning that threatens to shatter the fabric of high society.
- The series was originally announced in March, produced in partnership with SK Global (Crazy Rich Asians).
- Jessie Mei Li (Shadow and Bone) stars as Cola, a newcomer whose arrival sets in motion events no one anticipated. Toby Stephens (Percy Jackson and the Olympians) and three-time Golden Horse winner Karena Lam lead the Hext family as patriarch Christopher Hext and the formidable Fiona Hext.
- The Season arrives on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on June 17.
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