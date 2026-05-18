"Ella Enchanted" Reimagined as a Disney+ Series with Anne Hathaway Executive Producing

A beloved fairytale is getting a fresh chapter, and it’s headed for streaming. Nearly two decades after enchanting audiences on the big screen, Ella Enchanted is being reimagined for a new generation, with a creative team that promises to deepen the story’s emotional core while expanding its world.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline, Anne Hathaway is returning not in front of the camera, at least for now, but behind the scenes as an executive producer, helping guide the next evolution of a story that helped define her early career.

Originally released in 2004, Ella Enchanted became a cult favorite for its playful twist on classic fairytale tropes. Based loosely on the novel by Gail Carson Levine, the story follows Ella of Frell, a young girl cursed at birth with the “gift” of obedience, forced to follow any command given to her.

The new Disney+ series will retain that core premise but shift its focus toward a more modern, character-driven narrative.

Rather than leaning fully into a Cinderella-style romance, the adaptation will explore coming-of-age themes, identity, and autonomy. A major change comes in the form of a boarding school setting, an element drawn from Levine’s original book but largely absent from the film. This new backdrop allows the story to expand, placing Ella in an environment where she must navigate social pressures, bullying, friendship, and the complexities of growing up while grappling with her uncontrollable obedience.

This tonal shift brings the project closer to contemporary YA storytelling, with shades of ensemble-driven series like Wednesday, where character growth and world-building take center stage. It also opens the door for a richer supporting cast and more layered storytelling than the original film explored.

The series is written by Ilana Wolpert, known for blending romance and humor with emotional depth, while Beth Schwartz will serve as showrunner. Together, they bring experience in crafting character-focused narratives that balance heart and high-concept storytelling. Production is a collaboration between Miramax Television and Paramount Television Studios, continuing a trend of revisiting iconic titles with a modern perspective.

For Hathaway, the project marks a full-circle moment. Her early career was closely tied to Disney through hits like The Princess Diaries, and her return to help shape Ella Enchanted signals a thoughtful approach to revisiting the material.

Rather than simply retelling the story, the goal appears to be evolving it, offering something meaningful to longtime fans while introducing Ella’s journey to a new audience.

The series is still in early development, with casting and release details yet to be announced. But with a strong creative team and a clear vision, Ella Enchanted is shaping up to be a deeper, more expansive take on a story about finding your voice in a world that demands obedience.

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