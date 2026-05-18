Meet New Friends and Heroes as Disney XD Gets Ready for "Dragon Striker"

Get to know the characters before the new series arrives next month.

New shorts have arrived from Disney XD and Disney Channel Animation introducing us to new characters and getting us ready for the upcoming arrival of their new series, Dragon Striker.

What's Happening:

Disney Channel Animation and Disney XD are introducing us to some of the new characters that will be featured in the new animated series, Dragon Striker, set to debut next month on Disney XD.

So far, we have two shorts serving as a bio of sorts for some of the characters in the series - Key and Ssyelle.

Key's short features the hero spilling all the details about his favorite sport - Gorotama - and the magic you need to play it. We also get a bit of sneak peek at the magic he may possess that he will bring to the game.

Check out Key's short below.

Staying within the game of Gorotama, we then get to meet Ssyelle, a player who risks it all to follow her own dream and become an elite player - despite the imposter syndrome that she may be feeling.

Check out her story in the short below.

The new series, blending European fantasy with Japanese animation influences, follows an underdog hero's journey brought to life through high-stakes battles, visually stunning action, and an expansive mythology.

In a world where sports and magic combine, farm boy Key discovers his ultrapowerful natural talent and learns he could be the legendary Dragon Striker. Set at Kal Asterock, an elite school for students who possess extraordinary abilities, Key joins goalkeeper Ssyelle on a scrappy new team to challenge the school champions. As he struggles with the raging dragon inside him and Ssyelle fights to hold her team together, they learn dark secrets of the past and uncover an ancient evil.

The series is produced by La Chouette Compagnie (Droners, Dreamland) in association with Disney Television Animation.

All 11 episodes of the series are set to debut on June 9 on Disney XD with a marathon starting at 5:00 PM EDT/PDT, with the episodes streaming the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

MouseFanTravel.com Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning



