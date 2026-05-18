A Spark Into A Flame: Dive into Hamilton's Hip-Hop Origins with New Documentary Coming to Disney+

"A Spark Into A Flame: Hamilton & Hip-Hop" is coming to Disney+ next month.

A new documentary diving deep into the phenomenon that is Hamilton is coming to Disney+ next month.

What's Happening:

In showcasing their line-up of June 2026 additions, Disney+ revealed that an all-new Hamilton-focused documentary is coming to the streaming service next month.

Specifically, this documentary is titled A Spark Into A Flame: Hamilton & Hip-Hop, and was first revealed to be included in the special collector's edition of Hamilton coming to 4K UHD Blu-Ray in June.

A Spark Into A Flame: Hamilton & Hip-Hop offers a closer look at the unexpected and groundbreaking connection between the Broadway sensation, the hip-hop roots that inspired it, and “The Hamilton Mixtape” that followed.

The documentary features the voices of Hamilton writer, performer and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda along with many of the artists and creatives who had a front-row seat to the musical phenomenon, including music icons Busta Rhymes, Nas, Questlove, Black Thought, Angie Martinez, Common, Dessa, Residente and more.

Check out A Spark Into A Flame: Hamilton & Hip-Hop for yourself when it begins streaming June 16 on Disney+.

Hamilton fans can also enjoy a special Sing-Along version of the popular musical streaming on Disney+.

More Disney+ News: