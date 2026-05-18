A Spark Into A Flame: Dive into Hamilton's Hip-Hop Origins with New Documentary Coming to Disney+
"A Spark Into A Flame: Hamilton & Hip-Hop" is coming to Disney+ next month.
A new documentary diving deep into the phenomenon that is Hamilton is coming to Disney+ next month.
What's Happening:
- In showcasing their line-up of June 2026 additions, Disney+ revealed that an all-new Hamilton-focused documentary is coming to the streaming service next month.
- Specifically, this documentary is titled A Spark Into A Flame: Hamilton & Hip-Hop, and was first revealed to be included in the special collector's edition of Hamilton coming to 4K UHD Blu-Ray in June.
- A Spark Into A Flame: Hamilton & Hip-Hop offers a closer look at the unexpected and groundbreaking connection between the Broadway sensation, the hip-hop roots that inspired it, and “The Hamilton Mixtape” that followed.
- The documentary features the voices of Hamilton writer, performer and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda along with many of the artists and creatives who had a front-row seat to the musical phenomenon, including music icons Busta Rhymes, Nas, Questlove, Black Thought, Angie Martinez, Common, Dessa, Residente and more.
- Check out A Spark Into A Flame: Hamilton & Hip-Hop for yourself when it begins streaming June 16 on Disney+.
- Hamilton fans can also enjoy a special Sing-Along version of the popular musical streaming on Disney+.
More Disney+ News:
- Another new documentary coming to Disney+ in June focuses on the creation of the Island Tower at Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows.
- Disney+ is taking viewers behind the scenes of Disney Cruise Line with a new season of Behind the Attraction.
- The title for the much-anticipated fifth ZOMBIES movie has been revealed as production continues.
- Ella Enchanted is getting a Disney+ series with Anne Hathaway returning as executive producer for a fresh, coming-of-age take on the beloved fairytale.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now