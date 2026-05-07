"Hamilton" Arrives on 4K UHD Blu-Ray Next Month, Complete with All-New Documentary
The collector's edition includes the never-before-seen "Spark into a Flame: Hamilton & Hip-Hop"
History comes alive when a special collector's edition of Hamilton arrives on 4K UHD Blu-Ray next month, complete with an all-new documentary.
What's Happening:
- The summer of song and storytelling will launch when the filmed version of the Broadway smash Hamilton is released for the first time in 4K UHD next month.
- The Collector’s Edition includes the all-new documentary Spark into a Flame: Hamilton & Hip-Hop, offering a closer look at the unexpected and groundbreaking connection between the Broadway sensation, the hip-hop roots that inspired it, and “The Hamilton Mixtape” that followed. The documentary features the voices of Hamilton writer, performer and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda along with many of the artists and creatives who had a front-row seat to the musical phenomenon, including music icons Busta Rhymes, Nas, Questlove, Black Thought, Angie Martinez, Common, Dessa, Residente and more.
- Hamilton has enthralled audiences for over a decade and the Tony and Pulitzer-winning performance will be even more grand in stunning Dolby Vision 4K picture quality and immersive Dolby Atmos audio presentation.
- The Collector’s Edition offers the filmed Broadway production in 4K, plus a sing-along version, the “Reuniting the Revolution” featurette, and the Spark into a Flame: Hamilton & Hip-Hop documentary.
- Collectors will also enjoy owning memorabilia that includes a fabric poster, a set of collectible art cards, and a booklet of “Alexander Hamilton” lyrics and sheet music for piano.
- Hamilton arrives on 4K UHD Blu-Ray on June 16.
The Musical:
- Hamilton is a groundbreaking stage musical that blends hip-hop, R&B, pop, and traditional musical theater to tell the story of Alexander Hamilton, one of the architects of the U.S. financial system and the first Secretary of the Treasury.
- Created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the music, lyrics, and book, the show premiered Off-Broadway in 2015 before transferring to Broadway later that year, where it became a massive cultural phenomenon.
- It has also become one of the most acclaimed musicals in modern theater history, winning 11 Tony awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Book, Best Direction, and others. The cast recording also went on to win a Grammy.
- In 2016, Hamilton won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, a rare honor for a musical. The Pulitzer committee praised the musical for its blend of contemporary language and historical storytelling.
- The film version on the Blu-Ray is not a movie-style adaptation, rather a filmed performance that took place at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016, transporting the audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way.
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