Disney+ Announces New Special Exploring the Creation of Island Tower at Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Check it out next month when it debuts on Disney+.

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort’s latest expansion, Island Tower, is set to be the subject of a new Disney+ special exploring the creation and development of the DVC tower.

What’s Happening:

Back on December 17th, 2024, Walt Disney World debuted the new Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows.

The Disney Vacation Club (DVC) resort expands the iconic Pacific Islands-themed resort with modern touches inspired by Moana.

Now about a year and a half into making memories for families all around the globe, fans can step behind the scenes of Island Tower in a brand new Disney+ special!

Set to premiere on June 10th, The Magic Behind Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows will give fans an exclusive look at the resort exploring the artists and Imagineers who designed and created the Island Tower at Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows.

The project highlights the South Pacific-inspired design of the resort, including tropical landscaping, lush gardens, and immersive storytelling elements.

The new tower features terrace gardens and themed spaces inspired by islands such as Bora Bora, Hawaii, Samoa, and Fiji.

A Look at Island Tower:

Laughing Place has extensively covered Island Tower, including construction updates all the way through opening.

While you wait, take a look around the resort and check out some of the amazing entertainment that Island Tower has to offer.

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