Disney+ Announces New Special Exploring the Creation of Island Tower at Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
Check it out next month when it debuts on Disney+.
Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort’s latest expansion, Island Tower, is set to be the subject of a new Disney+ special exploring the creation and development of the DVC tower.
What’s Happening:
- Back on December 17th, 2024, Walt Disney World debuted the new Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows.
- The Disney Vacation Club (DVC) resort expands the iconic Pacific Islands-themed resort with modern touches inspired by Moana.
- Now about a year and a half into making memories for families all around the globe, fans can step behind the scenes of Island Tower in a brand new Disney+ special!
- Set to premiere on June 10th, The Magic Behind Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows will give fans an exclusive look at the resort exploring the artists and Imagineers who designed and created the Island Tower at Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows.
- The project highlights the South Pacific-inspired design of the resort, including tropical landscaping, lush gardens, and immersive storytelling elements.
- The new tower features terrace gardens and themed spaces inspired by islands such as Bora Bora, Hawaii, Samoa, and Fiji.
A Look at Island Tower:
- Laughing Place has extensively covered Island Tower, including construction updates all the way through opening.
- While you wait, take a look around the resort and check out some of the amazing entertainment that Island Tower has to offer.
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