Video: Explore the Ispiration of Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Auntie Lulu and Matt host a introduction to the new Disney Vacation Club property ahead of its December 17th debut.

Recently, Laughing Place had the opportunity to grab an early look at Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows. During the media preview event, we were treated to an incredible open ceremony inviting us into the traditions of the Pacific Islands.

What’s Happening:

Ahead of tomorrow’s official grand opening of Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows, Laughing Place was invited out to explore the gorgeous new Disney Vacation Club destination.

Kicking off the grand celebration, Auntie Lulu and her nephew Matt invited guests to explore the story of the new Island Tower.

Inspired by the traditional art of wayfinding, the pair shared their excitement for the brand new tower.

The pair also dove into the amazing research and stories that inspired Imagineering to design.

Many of the amazing stories and traditions from Polynesia can also be found in Disney Animations Moana and Moana 2 . The iconic and adventurous Disney Princess is heavily featured throughout the new DVC property, providing a little extra Disney magic.

The ceremony ended with a beautiful traditional musical performance to help bring the spirit and traditions of the Pacific Islands.

Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows officially begins welcoming guests tomorrow, December 17th.

Take a full tour around the new DVC property with Laughing Place during our Island Tower Walk & Talk.

