Voices of Liberty Get First Ever Signage and Poster at EPCOT's The American Adventure
As Disney continues its celebration of America's semiquincentennial, the Voices of Liberty are getting some love!
For the first time since EPCOT opened in 1982, the Voices of Liberty have a sign at the entrance to The American Adventure – beckoning guests inside for their stirring musical performances.
What's Happening:
- The fan-favorite singers at EPCOT, the Voices of Liberty, are known for their inspiring performance of Americana favorites.
- Now, a poster for the Voices of Liberty has been added at the entrance to The American Adventure, replacing one of the posters for the titular animatronic spectacular.
- The poster is done in a similar style to that of The American Adventure, with members of the troupe seen singing in front of an American flag and surrounding the Liberty Bell.
- At the bottom, daily showtimes are listed – helping guests better plan their day when it comes to taking in a performance of the Voices of Liberty.
- Despite having performed at EPCOT since the park opened in 1982, this marks the first time that the troupe have had a sign/poster beckoning guests into the Rotunda.
- This addition comes just in time for America's 250th birthday, which Disney is celebrating elsewhere at EPCOT with the debut of Soarin' Across America – which officially opens on May 26.
More Walt Disney World News:
- While the official debut of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets won't arrive until May 26, Disney Parks is heckling us with another new sneak peek.
- In celebration of the United States of America’s 250th anniversary, Soarin’ Across America has debuted for Cast Member previews.
- This summer, as both water parks are open at Walt Disney World, the resort is making it even more convenient for guests of select hotels to visit.
- Rock out in style with a large selection of just revealed merchandise for Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets!
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