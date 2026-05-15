Walt Disney World Offering More Direct Bus Transportation to Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach This Summer
With hotter temperatures and the return of free admission on your check-in day, more transportation to the two water parks is now being offered.
This summer, as both water parks are open at Walt Disney World, the resort is making it even more convenient for guests of select hotels to visit.
What's Happening:
- Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon are now open daily through September 8, and Walt Disney World is making it easier to visit both parks with direct bus transportation from select hotels.
- Guests at staying at Disney's Port Orleans Resort – Riverside and French Quarter – can enjoy convenient more direct bus transportation to and from Typhoon Lagoon.
- From any other hotel, guests must transfer at Disney Springs to reach Typhoon Lagoon.
- Meanwhile, guests staying at Disney's Art of Animation Resort, Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort, and Disney's Pop Century Resort can enjoy convenient more direct bus transportation to and from Blizzard Beach.
- That is in addition to the similar direct service to Blizzard Beach that is always offered from Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort and Disney’s All-Star Resort.
- From any other hotel, guests must transfer at Disney's Animal Kingdom to reach Blizzard Beach.
- The Walt Disney World website does not state whether this is a seasonal change or a more permanent way, but whichever is the case – it's good to see.
- Guests staying at Walt Disney World hotels can once again receive free water park admission on their check-in date this summer – specifically between May 26 and September 8.
- If you're looking to visit either Typhoon Lagoon or Blizzard Beach this summer, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Get a first look at the new Scooter audio-animatronic for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets, accompanied by some penguin engineers!
- Rock out in style with a large selection of just revealed merchandise for Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets!
- The Swedish Chef is cooking up some delicious new treats for his new food stand, simply titled FØØD by Swedish Chef. Check out the newly revealed menu!
- Star Wars fans can secure new bounties inspired by The Mandalorian and Grogu starting next week at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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