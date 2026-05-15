Swedish Chef Serves Up Quirky Snacks at New FØØD by Swedish Chef Kiosk in Disney's Hollywood Studios

Take a look at all of the treats you'll be able to get before or after your ride on Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets (we'd recommend after...)

The Swedish Chef is cooking up some delicious new treats for his new food stand, simply titled FØØD by Swedish Chef, which will be located just outside Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets. Alongside other announcements this morning, we're getting our first look at the menu for FØØD.

What's Happening:

Steps away from the exit of the attraction and to the left of the giant guitar, the former KRNR The Rock Station food stand will become FØØD by Swedish Chef.

Here, the Swedish Chef will be serving up a tasty selection of bites and sips to get the vibes going for The Electric Mayhem.

Let's take a first look at all of the delicious treats that will be available to guests at FØØD by Swedish Chef: Wocka Wocking Nachos – Corn chips with queso blanco, tomatoes, and guacamole

FØØD by Swedish Chef:

Churro Drumstick – Twisted churro tossed in mixed berry sugar and topped with raspberry sauce and assorted sprinkles, served with chocolate sauce

Mayhem Soft-serve Float – Frozen Fanta Blue Raspberry with vanilla soft-serve topped with pink cotton candy

Pink Le-moi-nade – Minute Maid Premium Lemonade with guava made glamorous with a sprinkle of pink shimmer

Pond Water Limeade – Minute Maid Premium Limeade, green apple, and fruit juice-filled pearls

In addition to these new delights coming to FØØD by Swedish Chef, there’s plenty of existing favorites to enjoy, including: Mini Corn Dogs served with chips Chocolate Chip Cookies Assorted Chips Vanilla, Chocolate, or Swirl Waffle Cone Frozen Floats with Coca-Cola or Barq’s Root Beer Fountain Sodas Frozen Blue Raspberry (Also available with Bacardi Superior Rum or Tito’s Handmade Vodka)



More on Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets:

Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets is officially set to open on May 26 at Disney's Hollywood Studios, proceeded by Annual Passholder and DVC Member previews.

The much-anticipated song list for the attraction was recently announced, featuring such hits as: "Song 2" – The Electric Mayhem "Born To Be Wild" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Camilla the Chicken "Love Rollercoaster" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Jennifer Hudson & Questlove "Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Def Leppard "Walking on Sunshine" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Kelly Clarkson

The queue for the attraction will also feature celebrity cameos from the likes of Awkwafina, John Stamos, Neil Patrick Harris, Yvette Nicole Brown, “Weird Al” Yankovic and more!

Get a first look at Scooter and the penguins in the new pre-show, as well as a slew of merchandise for the attraction.

Check out our recent post covering the announcements for more on what to expect with the reimagined attraction.