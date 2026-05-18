"Muppets Most Wanted: Unnecessary – Extended Cut" Lands on Disney+ Next Month

The "Unnecessarily Extended" cut adds new songs, jokes, and story moments to the fan-favorite sequel.

If you thought you’d already seen every joke, gag, and fourth-wall break in Muppets Most Wanted, think again. A longer and wilder version of the fan-favorite film is finally making its way to streaming, giving audiences a fresh excuse to revisit one of the Muppets’ most chaotic capers.

What’s Happening:

Beginning June 14, Muppets Most Wanted: Unnecessary – Extended Cut arrives on Disney+, bringing with it an additional 12 minutes of footage that reshapes the film in both subtle and surprising ways.

The extended cut of Muppets Most Wanted has actually been available to fans since its original 2014 Blu-ray release, making its arrival on Disney+ the first time it’s been widely accessible via streaming.

According to insights and review details from ToughPigs, the extended edition delivers a mix of restored musical moments, expanded character beats, and blink-and-you-miss-it jokes that arguably should have never been cut in the first place.

One of the most noticeable upgrades comes from the film’s musical numbers. Several songs now include extended verses, additional gags, and playful embellishments. “We’re Doing a Sequel” restores missing moments for Rowlf, complete with sharp humor and unexpected punchlines, while “I’ll Get You What You Want” expands Constantine’s over-the-top promises with even more absurdity.

“The Interrogation Song” also benefits from added verses, including a standout return for Gonzo and a clever twist involving the Swedish Chef’s translator that adds new comedic texture.

Beyond the music, the extended cut shines in its smaller comedic additions. Fans can expect extra jokes sprinkled throughout, including callbacks, visual gags, and character-driven humor that deepen the film’s playful tone. Moments like Kermit and Fozzie revisiting classic Muppet banter, Dominic’s physical comedy bits, and even quick throwaway jokes from unexpected characters all contribute to a version of the film that feels more densely packed with humor.

Importantly, the extended edition also restores scenes that help clarify the story. Additional exposition around Constantine’s backstory adds context to his motivations, while new sequences featuring Kermit, particularly during his time imprisoned, strengthen his role as a leader and give more emotional weight to his interactions with Nadya. These moments may have been trimmed for pacing originally, but their inclusion here adds narrative depth that fans will appreciate.

The extended cut preserves a treasure trove of material that might have otherwise been lost, offering a more complete look at the film’s comedic ambition. It also serves as a fascinating case study in editing, showing how even a few extra seconds here and there can shift tone, pacing, and character development.

Alongside the extended version, bonus features previously released on Blu-ray include music videos, bloopers, and alternate cuts, adding even more value for fans looking to dive deeper into the Muppets’ world.

For many, this version may become the definitive way to watch Muppets Most Wanted in a funnier, fuller, and undeniably more Muppets way.

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