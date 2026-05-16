Imagineering Shares Detailed Look at the Muppets-ified Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Entrance

Walt Disney Imagineering is taking fans behind the scenes of the new facade of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets.

What’s Happening:

Storytelling on a Disney Parks attraction begins well before you get on a ride.

From the moment you walk up to an attraction, the adventure begins, and that is no different for the upcoming Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets.

Thanks to a video on Instagram posted by Walt Disney Imagineering, the creatives behind the project are taking fans behind the scenes at the story they begin to tell at the front of the attraction.

While a refreshed version of the former Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith experience, the massive guitar and convertible both take on a new psychedelic paint job to show guests what kind of party really happens on the inside of the show building.

As a part of that makeover, the piano, keyboard display underneath the guitar also got a golden tooth inspired by Dr. Teeth, set off center, just like his signature smile.

In addition to this video, we also got a first look at some of the merchandise coming to the attraction and the Scooter and penguin animatronics coming to the pre-show.

For those looking to take a trip to Walt Disney World for a chaotic and fun puppet filled adventure with the Muppets, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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