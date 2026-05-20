"The Testaments" Renewed for Season 2 by Hulu

"The Handmaid's Tale" spinoff will be back.
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The Testaments will continue, with the Hulu series getting a renewal for Season 2.

What's Happening:

  • The Handmaid's Tale spinoff The Testaments will be back, with the series officially picked up for a second season.
  • The announcement was made on the show's official social media platforms.
  • The Season 1 finale of The Testaments will debut on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in one week, on May 27.

  • The Testaments debuted in early April, picking up after the events of The Handmaid's Tale, which wrapped up its six-season run last year.
  • The story focuses on teen girls living in the totalitarian regime of Gilead.
  • The Testaments Season 1 cast includes One Battle After Another breakout Chase Infiniti, along with Lucy Halliday, Mabel Li ,Brad Alexander, Isolde Ardies, Rowan Blanchard, Mattea Conforti, Zarrin Darnell-Martin, Eva Foote, Kira Guloien, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Birva Pandya, Amy Seimetz and The Handmaid's Tale's Ann Dowd.
  • The Handmaid's Tale's Emmy-Award winning star, Elizabeth Moss, is among the Executive Producers and had made surprise guest appearances in the show's first season.

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Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
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