"The Testaments" Renewed for Season 2 by Hulu
"The Handmaid's Tale" spinoff will be back.
The Testaments will continue, with the Hulu series getting a renewal for Season 2.
What's Happening:
- The Handmaid's Tale spinoff The Testaments will be back, with the series officially picked up for a second season.
- The announcement was made on the show's official social media platforms.
- The Season 1 finale of The Testaments will debut on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in one week, on May 27.
- The Testaments debuted in early April, picking up after the events of The Handmaid's Tale, which wrapped up its six-season run last year.
- The story focuses on teen girls living in the totalitarian regime of Gilead.
- The Testaments Season 1 cast includes One Battle After Another breakout Chase Infiniti, along with Lucy Halliday, Mabel Li ,Brad Alexander, Isolde Ardies, Rowan Blanchard, Mattea Conforti, Zarrin Darnell-Martin, Eva Foote, Kira Guloien, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Birva Pandya, Amy Seimetz and The Handmaid's Tale's Ann Dowd.
- The Handmaid's Tale's Emmy-Award winning star, Elizabeth Moss, is among the Executive Producers and had made surprise guest appearances in the show's first season.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now