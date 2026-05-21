Ben Affleck to Narrate New Hulu Docuseries Telling the Story of Mob Boss Whitey Bulger

The docuseries is currently in development under the working title of "Hunting Whitey Bulger"

Acclaimed Bostonian Ben Affleck has been tapped to narrate a new Hulu docuseries focusing on one of Boston's most infamous mob bosses.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports on the development of a new three-part Hulu docuseries focusing on legendary Boston mob boss James "Whitey" Bulger.

The latest in a string of true crime projects for Hulu, Hunting Whitey Bulger (working title) will be narrated by fellow Bostonian Ben Affleck and directed by Zackary Canepari.

Hunting Whitey Bulger is based on fresh reporting including never-before-seen hand-written letters from prison and key players speaking on camera for the first time to tell the “definitive inside story of the pursuit, capture, and killing” of Bulger.

Bulger was the leader of the Winter Hill Gang, an Irish mob based in northwest Boston. He went into hiding after his former FBI handler, John Connolly, tipped him off about a pending RICO indictment and he remained at large for 16 years before being captured in 2011.

He was found guilty on thirty one counts including racketeering charges and was found to have been involved in 11 murders. He was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences and died in 2018, when he was beaten to death in prison.

Over the years, Bulger has been the subject and inspiration for a number of major Hollywood movies including films such as The Departed and Black Mass.

Affleck was actually previously attached to direct a movie about Bulger starring Matt Damon, but the project never moved forward.

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