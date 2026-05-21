Kelli Berglund Joins Hulu’s "Prison Break" Revival in Recast Role

The star joins the expanding cast of Hulu’s upcoming “Prison Break” reboot as production continues on the new series.

Hulu’s upcoming revival of Prison Break just added another major name to its cast, with Kelli Berglund officially joining the series in a recast role as production continues on the highly anticipated reboot.

What’s Happening:

Best known for her recent performances in Heels and Now Apocalypse, Berglund will step into the role of Cheyenne, a female inmate housed inside one of the deadliest prisons in America. The character was previously portrayed by Priscilla Delgado in the pilot episode before the role was recast, according to Deadline.

The new iteration of Prison Break shifts focus away from the original Fox series storyline while maintaining the franchise’s tense prison-thriller roots. According to the official logline, the series follows a soldier-turned-corrections officer who takes a job at a notoriously dangerous prison in order to prove just how far she’s willing to go for someone she loves.

Berglund joins a growing ensemble cast led by Emily Browning as Cassidy, alongside Drake Rodger, Lukas Gage, Clayton Cardenas, JR Bourne, Georgie Flores, and Myles Bullock. The pilot also featured guest appearances from acclaimed performers including Margo Martindale, Donal Logue, Lili Taylor, and Ray McKinnon.

Behind the scenes, Elgin James serves as showrunner, executive producer, and director of the pilot. Longtime franchise collaborators are also returning, including original executive producer Dawn Olmstead and original series creator Paul Scheuring. The series is being produced by Hulu and 20th Television.

Berglund continues to build an impressive résumé across television and film. In addition to starring in Heels, she has appeared in projects including Cherry, Hubie Halloween, Fosse/Verdon, and Animal Kingdom. Her addition to the cast signals Hulu’s continued push to bring recognizable talent into the next chapter of the beloved franchise.

While Hulu has not yet announced a premiere date for the new Prison Break, anticipation surrounding the reboot continues to grow as more casting news emerges.

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