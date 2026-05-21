Comedian and Podcast Host Hannah Berner Debuting Hularious Stand-Up Special "None of My Business"
"Hannah Berner: None of My Business" premieres Friday, June 5 on Hulu.
Hannah Berner delivers her most vulnerable material yet in the latest Hularious stand-up special.
What's Happening:
- Hulu has shared the trailer for their latest Hularious stand-up special, Hannah Berner: None of My Business.
- In her most vulnerable stand-up yet, Hannah Berner questions her future, exposes her unorthodox career path, dishes dating secrets and admits she’s “part-time hot” in this sensational sophomore special.
- The special was filmed at the Bluma Appel Theater in Toronto.
- Berner is a stand-up comedian, podcast host, and former reality TV personality best known for Netflix’s We Ride at Dawn, the Giggly Squad podcast with Paige DeSorbo, and appearances on Bravo’s Summer House.
- Hannah Berner: None of My Business arrives on Hulu on Friday, June 5.
- In the last two months, Hulu has released two additional stand-up specials from female comedians Lisa Ann Walter and Nikki Glaser. Check out our reviews of both at the links below:
More Hulu News:
- The Testaments will continue, with the Hulu series getting a renewal for Season 2.
- Bundle subscribers with both Disney+ and Hulu can now sync their Hulu profiles directly into Disney+.
- National Geographic has announced the premiere date and released the official trailer for Best of the World with Antoni Porowski.
- The Mel Brooks renaissance continues, as FX has officially given a series order to Very Young Frankenstein.
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