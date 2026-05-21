Comedian and Podcast Host Hannah Berner Debuting Hularious Stand-Up Special "None of My Business"

"Hannah Berner: None of My Business" premieres Friday, June 5 on Hulu.

Hannah Berner delivers her most vulnerable material yet in the latest Hularious stand-up special.

What's Happening:

Hulu has shared the trailer for their latest Hularious stand-up special, Hannah Berner: None of My Business.

In her most vulnerable stand-up yet, Hannah Berner questions her future, exposes her unorthodox career path, dishes dating secrets and admits she’s “part-time hot” in this sensational sophomore special.

The special was filmed at the Bluma Appel Theater in Toronto.

Berner is a stand-up comedian, podcast host, and former reality TV personality best known for Netflix’s We Ride at Dawn, the Giggly Squad podcast with Paige DeSorbo, and appearances on Bravo’s Summer House.

Hannah Berner: None of My Business arrives on Hulu on Friday, June 5.

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