TV Review: "Nikki Glaser: Good Girl" Is a Triumphant Homecoming

Nikki Glaser has spent years being the funniest person in whatever room she walks into — the roast dais, the podcast circuit, the late-night couch. With Nikki Glaser: Good Girl, she gets a room she built herself, and she fills it to the rafters. The Hularious special is now streaming on Hulu.

Filmed in her hometown of St. Louis, the special opens and closes with "Good Girl," an original song written by Glaser alongside Daniel R. Monahan and Tim Convey Jr. that functions as both a thesis statement and a punchline. But the special beneath the song is not a gimmick. This is a tightly constructed hour from a comedian who knows exactly what she's doing.

The material is brutally honest in a way that is distinctly Glaser's: personal, self-skewering, and designed to make audiences laugh at things that make them slightly uncomfortable. She takes on aging, beauty culture, and the cost of maintaining relevance in an industry — and a culture — that never stops watching. Spray tanning, cosmetic procedures, and the rituals women perform for reasons they're not always sure of are all examined with the same unflinching clarity Glaser brings to everything. She's not lecturing; she's confessing.

The special is directed by Emmy-winner Hamish Hamilton and produced by Done + Dusted, with Emmy winners David Jammy and Chris Convy (serving as showrunner) also executive producing. The production reflects the care of a special that was made to last — this is a career-defining hour, not a content drop.

A word of caution for Laughing Place readers accustomed to our usual coverage: Good Girl carries a TV-MA rating and earns it fully. This is not a special for family viewing. But for adult Disney+ bundle subscribers and Hulu viewers, it is one of the sharpest stand-up hours in recent memory from one of comedy's most reliably excellent voices.

I give Nikki Glaser: Good Girl 4 out of 5 stars.

Nikki Glaser: Goof Girl is now streaming on Hulu and on Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S., and on Disney+ internationally.