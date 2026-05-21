Disney+ and Hulu Offer a Nostalgic Lineup of Throwbacks to the '90s and 2000s This Summer

Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks returns this summer with special events, a new podcast, and more!

Just in time for the summer, Disney+ and Hulu are once again bringing back the nostalgia with the return of Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks.

What's Happening:

An even bigger and bolder sequel to Disney+ Throwbacks is adding in Hulu this summer with curated collections, returning classics and immersive experiences based on iconic '90s and 2000s favorites.

Let's take a look at all the throwback fun coming this summer:

That's So Mall-Stagia! The Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Mini Mall experience will take place at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles from 12 p.m.-7 p.m. on June 6 and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on June 7. On display at the event will be a mystery pin machine, Throwbacks Fountain, a photo lab, and the Mac Pro beauty salon.

Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast: Exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at fan favorite titles such as High School Musical, Cheetah Girls, Camp Rock, and more – hosted by Sherry Cola and Cierra Ramirez.

New Movies and Series: The Brave Little Toaster and the first two seasons of The Weekenders will be added to Disney+ on May 25. That will be followed by sequels to two popular 2000s Disney Channel properties – the much anticipated Camp Rock 3 and the final episodes of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

Throwbacks Stream: Just like any great sequel, the Throwbacks Stream returns May 22. Premium subscribers will have access to an all-day marathon of the top 50 Disney Channel Original Movies.

Throwbacks Collection: Subscribers can also celebrate the 20th anniversaries of cherished titles including High School Musical, Hannah Montana, The Devil Wears Prada, and Ugly Betty.

Disney+ Perks Summer Fridays: Eligible subscribers can join the fun with Disney+ Perks Summer Fridays, which launches on June 5 with special perks, plus new and interactive quizzes where fans can earn themed badges.

Last summer, we checked out a special Disney+ Throwback Experience in Los Angeles, a celebration of iconic Disney films and TV shows from the 1990s and 2000s.

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