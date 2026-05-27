Sebastian De Souza and Adam Godley Join Upcoming Hulu Legal Drama "Conviction"

They'll star alongside the main series star Elisabeth Moss.

Hulu's upcoming legal drama Conviction, starring Elisabeth Moss, has gained two new series regulars.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that Conviction, a new legal drama series based on the 2023 novel of the same name by Jack Jordan, has two new cast members in the form of Sebastian De Souza and Adam Godley – who both starred in Hulu's The Great.

Character details are currently being kept under wraps – although we do know that Moss plays Neve Harper, a confident criminal defense attorney handling a career-defining murder case involving a husband accused of killing his wife in a house fire. When a mysterious stranger blackmails her, Neve must compromise her legal and moral boundaries to secure an acquittal or risk exposing her own secrets.

The series is being written by David Shore (House, The Good Doctor).

Jordan recently signed a development deal with 20th Television, who also have adaptations of his novels Redemption (2024) and Deception (2026) in development.

Moss and Shore executive produce alongside Warren Littlefield and Bert Salke, who acquired and developed the book and oversee Jordan’s deal.

Conviction marks Moss and Littlefield’s third Hulu project following the Emmy-winning The Handmaid's Tale and its sequel The Testaments, which recently wrapped up its first season and got a renewal for a second.

This is the first series greenlit for Shore, who prior to his writing career, was a practicing attorney.

Shore is also executive producing the medical drama Under Pressure, based on a Brazilian format, which is in development at ABC.

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