“Psycho Killer” Horror Thriller Heads to Hulu and Disney+ This Month

The new psychological horror film from the writer of “Se7en” and producers behind “Barbarian” begins streaming May 29.

Horror fans looking for their next nightmare won’t have to wait long. Psycho Killer, the chilling new thriller from 20th Century Studios and New Regency, is officially headed to streaming later this month, bringing together an impressive lineup of horror talent both in front of and behind the camera.

What’s Happening:

Arriving May 29 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the United States, the film promises a brutal, psychological descent into the mind of a serial killer, blending tense cat-and-mouse suspense with disturbing psychological horror.

With producers behind breakout horror hit Barbarian, creative talent connected to Weapons, and a screenplay from the writer of Se7en, Psycho Killer is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about streaming horror releases of the year.

At the center of Psycho Killer is a haunting revenge story led by Georgina Campbell, who stars as a Kansas highway patrol officer whose life is shattered following the brutal murder of her husband.

As she begins tracking down the man responsible, the investigation spirals into something far darker than she could have imagined. The killer, played by James Preston Rogers, is revealed to be a deeply disturbed serial murderer with a sinister agenda and horrifying psychological depth.

According to the official synopsis, the deeper she gets into the case, the more twisted the truth becomes, setting the stage for a suspense-filled pursuit packed with dread, violence, and psychological terror.

One of the biggest reasons genre fans are paying attention to Psycho Killer is the creative team attached to the project.

The screenplay comes from Andrew Kevin Walker, the acclaimed writer behind David Fincher’s iconic thriller Se7en. Walker’s work is known for its grim atmosphere, morally complex storytelling, and unforgettable serial killer narratives, making him a natural fit for this project.

The film is directed by Gavin Polone and produced by Roy Lee, whose recent horror success includes the breakout hit Barbarian.

Combined, the creative pedigree behind Psycho Killer suggests a film aiming for more than just jump scares, leaning instead into intense psychological horror and grounded suspense.

Alongside Campbell and Rogers, the film also stars Grace Dove, Logan Miller, and legendary actor Malcolm McDowell.

McDowell’s involvement especially adds another layer of genre credibility to the project, given his long history with dark, psychological, and cult-favorite films.

Psycho Killer will debut May 29 exclusively on Hulu in the United States and will also be available through Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers.

The release continues Disney’s expanding push into more mature and genre-focused content through Hulu integration, offering subscribers a growing variety of horror, thriller, and adult-oriented films alongside family programming.

For horror fans searching for a dark, suspenseful thriller with serious creative firepower behind it, Psycho Killer may quickly become a must-watch addition to this year’s streaming lineup.

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