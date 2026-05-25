"Deli Boys" Stars Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh to Make Cameo in "Aladdin" On Broadway

"Deli Boys" Season 2 premieres on May 28th.
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The stars of the hit Hulu comedy Deli Boys, Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh, will be making a special appearance this week in Broadway’s Aladdin

What’s Happening:

  • In New York City, the magic of Disney comes to life on stage for fans from around the world in Disney’s Aladdin On Broadway. 
  • And fans attending this Wednesday’s show will get an extra touch of magic as two stars from Hulu’s Deli Boys will make an appearance in the show. 
  • Shared in a post on Instagram, Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh announced their special cameo in a hilarious Reel. 

  • The pair arrive on stage on May 27th, just a day before the premiere of the second season of Deli Boys
  • For those looking to experience this special cameo, plenty of tickets are still available for Wednesday’s show. 
  • Starting at just $74.50 a ticket, you can grab tickets to the show on the official Aladdin On Broadway website!
  • Premiering back on March 6th, 2025, Deli Boys follows the story of two Pakistani American brothers, Mir and Raj, as they discover a dark secret about their father after his death.
  • The pampered pair lose everything and are forced to face their Father’s secret life of crime.
  • You can catch the full first season of Deli Boys on Hulu now. 

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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