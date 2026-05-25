"Deli Boys" Stars Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh to Make Cameo in "Aladdin" On Broadway

The stars of the hit Hulu comedy Deli Boys, Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh, will be making a special appearance this week in Broadway’s Aladdin.

What’s Happening:

In New York City, the magic of Disney comes to life on stage for fans from around the world in Disney’s Aladdin On Broadway.

And fans attending this Wednesday’s show will get an extra touch of magic as two stars from Hulu’s Deli Boys will make an appearance in the show.

Shared in a post on Instagram, Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh announced their special cameo in a hilarious Reel.

The pair arrive on stage on May 27th, just a day before the premiere of the second season of Deli Boys.

For those looking to experience this special cameo, plenty of tickets are still available for Wednesday’s show.

Starting at just $74.50 a ticket, you can grab tickets to the show on the official Aladdin On Broadway website!

Premiering back on March 6th, 2025, Deli Boys follows the story of two Pakistani American brothers, Mir and Raj, as they discover a dark secret about their father after his death.

The pampered pair lose everything and are forced to face their Father’s secret life of crime.

You can catch the full first season of Deli Boys on Hulu now.

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