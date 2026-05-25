"Deli Boys" Stars Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh to Make Cameo in "Aladdin" On Broadway
"Deli Boys" Season 2 premieres on May 28th.
The stars of the hit Hulu comedy Deli Boys, Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh, will be making a special appearance this week in Broadway’s Aladdin.
What’s Happening:
- In New York City, the magic of Disney comes to life on stage for fans from around the world in Disney’s Aladdin On Broadway.
- And fans attending this Wednesday’s show will get an extra touch of magic as two stars from Hulu’s Deli Boys will make an appearance in the show.
- Shared in a post on Instagram, Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh announced their special cameo in a hilarious Reel.
- The pair arrive on stage on May 27th, just a day before the premiere of the second season of Deli Boys.
- For those looking to experience this special cameo, plenty of tickets are still available for Wednesday’s show.
- Starting at just $74.50 a ticket, you can grab tickets to the show on the official Aladdin On Broadway website!
- Premiering back on March 6th, 2025, Deli Boys follows the story of two Pakistani American brothers, Mir and Raj, as they discover a dark secret about their father after his death.
- The pampered pair lose everything and are forced to face their Father’s secret life of crime.
- You can catch the full first season of Deli Boys on Hulu now.
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