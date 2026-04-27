Theatre Review: Musical Numbers Dazzle, But an Overused Screen Dulls "Beauty and the Beast"

Tonight, I had the opportunity to attend D23 Night for Beauty and the Beast at Boston’s Citizen Opera House, and here's everything I thought about the current North American tour.

Back in 1994, Disney On Broadway debuted their 1st production ever with Beauty and the Beast. Originally set to debut at the New Amsterdam Theatre, due to renovation setbacks, Disney’s first Broadway venture premiered at the Palace Theater.

Beauty and the Beast went on to be Disney's Golden Child of Disney On Broadway, leading the way to The Lion King, Mary Poppins, Frozen, Newsies, and so many more amazing productions. On its current North American tour, Beauty and the Beast has traveled all over the United States, delighting fans with its Tony Award winning magic. I had the chance to check out the new production at D23 Night in Boston!

Beauty and the Beast is a really fascinating mixture of modern technology, stunning theatre effects, and, at times, corny Disney magic.

There are certain aspects of Beauty and the Beast that really resonate like the movie, creating a much darker and sophisticated energy than a lot of Disney’s other hit films. But for some reason, Beauty and the Beast on stage in this current production treads the line of being Disney magic for the whole family and entertainment for small children. There are moments during the show that are absolutely breathtaking, including “Gaston,” “Be Our Guest,” and the transformation scene. But there are other aspects of the production where it felt like it may have been pandering for a less theatrically experienced audience.

And that's not to say that's bad. Theatre should be accessible for everybody, and having shows like Beauty and the Beast that feel like an escape from the world are very important pieces of art. But for those looking to experience something unfamiliar or even something as heavy as the movie Beauty and the Beast, you're going to find something more playful a la the Disney Parks.

In terms of the cast, everybody was great, but, specifically, Fergie L. Philippe was an incredible Beast, bringing a chemistry and a charm to the character that I have not seen before. His sense of comedic timing was absolutely phenomenal, and there were moments he gave humor to that I would never have expected. He created this sense of humanity in this iconic character that read beautifully on stage.

Beyond the performances, Beauty and the Beast modernized its sets, making changes to the production that strayed away from its 90s and 2000s Broadway roots. This, unfortunately, included a massive backdrop screen. Anyone who saw Frozen Live at The Hyperion will know exactly what I mean when I say that they relied far too heavily on that screen. Disney has a really great habit of combining physical sets and projections to create a very beautiful and dynamic experience on stage, but that screen replaced moments that could have been far more interesting. Looking back on my pictures of the curtain call, it is very clear that the backdrop is a screen. Not that you should be filming during a Broadway show or taking pictures unless it is during curtain call, but it is very apparent that the screen was doing much of the heavy lifting for the set. I’m being a tad nitpicky, but Beauty and the Beast is one of the most successful films and musicals of all time, and the screen felt like a cop out.

But, in all honesty, if you're going to see Beauty and the Beast, you're going to relive one of your favorite stories in a new environment. And if that is what you are looking for from a musical, you're going to love Beauty and the Beast. If you are hoping to find something stylized like The Lion King or something revolutionary, you will not find that in Beauty and the Beast. You will, however, find a great time full of absolutely showstopping dance numbers, incredible performances, and that touch of Disney magic that just can’t be beat.

Check out ticket availability for Beauty and the Beast and the upcoming D23 Night Los Angeles.

One last sidenote:

Disney fans should take note of some theatre etiquette before heading to any performance. Just like you shouldn’t talk along during the stretching room scene in The Haunted Mansion, you should never be singing along during a Broadway-style show. Kids are absolutely a different story, but so many adults were singing along during moments of the show, which was incredibly distracting and disrespectful to other audience members who may be hearing that music for the first time.

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