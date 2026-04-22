4K/Blu-Ray Review: "Send Help" Arrives on Home Video With a Loaded Bonus Features Package

Sam Raimi’s Send Help gave Disney’s 20th Century Studios a strong start to the 2026 box office season, a fresh hit now available on home video. High definition physical media is relegated to a 4K Ultra-HD/Blu-Ray/Digital combo pack (no standalone Blu-Ray release), and this review covers the ins and outs of both discs. From the mind of The Evil Dead creator, Send Help is a roller coaster ride of a survival film.

Linda Liddle’s (Rachel McAdams) career hits a roadblock when Bradley Preston (Dylan O’Brien) takes over the company from his deceased father, passing over her promotion in favor of a golf buddy. With a chance to prove herself on a Thailand business trip, Linda and Bradley end up the lone survivors of a private plane crash. With Linda’s unfulfilled dream of being a contestant on Survivor now come true in real life, Bradley finds himself relying on his scorned employee for his survival.

With two lead characters, the film weaves between the antiheroes, expertly shifting viewers’ perspectives on who to root for. It’s an exciting, exhilarating, and often comedic thriller that offers a return to form for Sam Raimi, whose directing career began in comedy horror. The home video release harkens back to the early 2000s multi-disc DVD releases, with a feature-film’s worth of deleted and alternate content, a plethora of behind-the-scenes featurettes, and a glorious feature-length commentary.



Bonus Features

Audio Commentary (1:53:01): Watch the film with audio commentary by director Sam Raimi and producer Zainab Azizi. Included on 4K Ultra-HD disc.

Deleted & Extended Scenes (1:17:32): Bradley’s Office (0:51) Franklin at Coffee (1:57) Linda in Car (2:43) Airplane Intro (1:08) Alternate Plane Scene Plane Scene Version 1 - Storyboards (3:30) Plane Scene with Pre-vis (4:16) Plane Scene with Stunt-vis (2:45) Finding Water and Bradley (3:40) High Ridge 1 and Bamboo (4:31) Night of Horror, Day of Hunger (9:01) Alternate Boar Scene Boar Scene Stunt-vis (1:35) Boar Scene with Puppet (1:26) Waterfall (2:25) Long Goodbye (2:06) Teaching Montage (2:26) Extended Campfire and Bradley Bathing (10:35) Extended Cave (4:07) Walk and Talk and Dinner (6:04) Castration Scene - Storyboards (3:20) Bee Cave (3:52) Franklin Returns (3:14) Audition Tape (2:03)

Send Bloopers (6:21): Check out hilarious outtakes from the making of the movie.

Constructing the Boar Hunt (5:44) — Sam Raimi offers a deep dive into the creation of SEND HELP’s epic boar hunt scene and the intensive creative process that amplifies the scene’s visceral impact.

From the Office to the Island (6:20) — Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien detail their transformative filming experience, moving from controlled studios to open beaches. Discover how this shift in environment influenced the development of their characters and the overall production process.

Becoming Linda Liddle (3:01) — Rachel McAdams, along with the costume and makeup designers, describes the unique journey of creating Linda Liddle's unpolished office appearance and developing her striking, unpredictable survivalist transformation.

Survival Instinct (3:18) — Follow Rachel McAdams as she learns the fundamentals of surviving in the wild with the help of Survivalist Expert Ky Furneaux.

SOS: Sounds of Survival (3:50) — Danny Elfman details his creative process and collaboration with Sam Raimi to write a score that elevates the emotional and atmospheric landscape of SEND HELP.

Video

Send Help arrives on 4K UHD with a stunning HDR/Dolby Vision presentation that makes the most of the film's two very distinct visual environments. The early office-set scenes are clean and well-defined — you'll notice sharp detail in textures and clothing — but the transfer truly comes alive once the story moves to the island. Sunlit beaches, lush jungle canopy, and crystalline water all pop with remarkable depth and color saturation. The plane crash sequence is a particular showstopper, with deep blues cutting through the chaos while somehow retaining fine detail even in the most frantic moments. Black levels are solid, and the overall image is smooth and filmic throughout.

The included 1080p Blu-Ray is a thoroughly excellent presentation in its own right. Detail is strong, colors are rich and accurate, and the transfer handles the film's contrast between fluorescent-lit interiors and sun-drenched exteriors with ease. Those without a 4K setup won't feel shortchanged — this is a clean, reference-quality disc. Viewers who do have the ability to compare will notice the 4K disc pulls ahead in color vibrancy and fine detail, particularly in the outdoor sequences, but the 1080p holds its own admirably.

Audio

The 4K disc's Dolby Atmos track is immersive and well-engineered. Height channels are put to good use during the film's most dynamic set pieces — the plane crash in particular benefits enormously from overhead audio, creating a genuinely disorienting sense of physical chaos. Once the action moves to the island, the Atmos mix settles into a rich, enveloping ambient soundscape of wildlife, wind, and rushing water that keeps you planted in the environment. Danny Elfman's score is presented with impressive range and warmth. Dialogue is consistently clean and prioritized throughout.

The Blu-Ray's DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 track is a strong surround presentation that loses relatively little compared to the Atmos mix above. Surround channels are actively engaged during the island sequences, with ambient environmental sound doing a lot of work to establish place and mood. Elfman's score translates well, and dialogue remains clear even during the film's more intense sequences. Viewers without Atmos-capable setups will find this track entirely satisfying.

Additional audio options on both discs include English 2.0 Descriptive Audio, French 7.1, Quebec French (7.1 on 4K, 5.1 on Blu-Ray), Castellano (5.1), Spanish (7.1 on 4K, 5.1 on Blu-Ray), Deutsch (7.1), and Italian (7.1).

Packaging & Design

Send Help comes home in a standard black 4K Ultra-HD case with disc holders on both sides of the interior. The 4K disc features artwork — a close-up of Dylan O’Brian’s scared eye — while the Blu-Ray disc is solid black. Both discs use the same menu, alternate poster art set to Danny Elfman’s score. A glossy slipcover is included in the initial pressing.

Final Thoughts

Send Help is a welcome return to form for Sam Raimi, and 20th Century Studios has given it a home video release that more than does it justice. The 4K presentation is genuinely reference-quality, and the bonus features package — anchored by a feature-length commentary and over an hour of deleted and alternate scenes — is the kind of deep-dive supplemental material that makes a strong case for the physical disc over streaming. Whether you caught it in theaters or are discovering it for the first time, this is an easy recommendation for fans of the film and collectors alike.

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