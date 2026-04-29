Photos/Videos: D23 Night Brings Extra Magic to the "Beauty and the Beast" North American Tour

Catch "Beauty and the Beast" at a theatre near you as it travels around North America.

Tonight, I had the opportunity to attend D23 Night for Beauty and the Beast at Boston’s Citizen Opera House, and here's everything I thought about the current North American tour.

Back in 1994, Disney On Broadway debuted their 1st production ever with Beauty and the Beast. Originally set to debut at the New Amsterdam Theatre, due to renovation setbacks, Disney’s first Broadway venture premiered at the Palace Theater.

Beauty and the Beast went on to be Disney's Golden Child of Disney On Broadway, leading the way to The Lion King, Mary Poppins, Frozen, Newsies, and so many more amazing productions. On its current North American tour, Beauty and the Beast has traveled all over the United States, delighting fans with its Tony Award winning magic. I had the chance to check out the new production at D23 Night in Boston!

While seeing a Disney On Broadway production is always a great time, D23 Night is the perfect opportunity to add a little extra Disney magic. Purchased directly through the D23 website, the event included a reserved ticket either in the orchestra or balcony, a special gift, and an exclusive talkback with the cast of the tour.

Upon entering the Citizens Opera House, a special table was set up for check in, where we were given a free tote bag, Beast keychain, and our assigned ticket. Shout out to the D23 events team who I had just had the pleasure of hanging out with in New York for a special tour of the New Amsterdam Theatre!

After getting the ticket, we were free to roam about the absolutely gorgeous opera house, where fans could shop a selection of merchandise before heading into the theatre.

The show runs about two and a half hours with a 20 minute intermission. Following the major storyline from the hit animated feature, the magic of Beauty of the Beast comes alive with exclusive music to the stage productions, incredible dance numbers, and some theatrical magic. It was an absolutely wonderful time at the theatre, albeit with some criticism. Make sure you check out my full review!

After a gorgeous performance, the cast took their bows! Check out the curtain call below to get a sneak peak at some of the costumes and characters as they come to life on stage!

Afterwards, D23 Night guests were instructed to stay in the theatre. Once the regular audience cleared, we got some behind-the-scenes magic as actors Melaina Rairamo (Bell U/S), Fergie L. Philippe (Beast), Danny Gardner (Lumiere), and Kathy Voytko (Mrs. Potts) sat down with members and shared memories and personal stories about working on the current North American Tour of Beauty and the Beast!

They also answered questions about other Disney characters they’d love to play, and answered questions from the audience. You can check out the full talk back with the cast below!

For those looking to experience Beauty and the Beast, the show will continue to travel throughout the United States, bringing the magic of the Tale as Old as Time to audiences! Check out ticket availability for Beauty and the Beast and, for those looking to experience D23 Night, you can also check out tickets for the upcoming D23 Night Los Angeles.

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