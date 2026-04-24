KayCee Stroh Returns to "High School Musical" This Time as Ms. Darbus

The original Martha Cox star joins the 20th anniversary UK stage production at The Lowry in a full-circle casting moment.

A beloved Wildcat is heading back to East High and this time, from a whole new perspective. KayCee Stroh, best known for her role as Martha Cox in the original High School Musical trilogy, is officially returning to the franchise’s world only now, she’s trading in textbooks for classroom authority.

What’s Happening:

Stroh is set to take on the iconic role of Ms. Darbus in an all-new stage production of Disney’s High School Musical, opening at The Lowry on August 22, 2026.

The production marks a major milestone, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the original film that became a cultural phenomenon and launched a generation of fans into song.

For longtime fans, the casting feels like a full-circle moment. Stroh, who originally played the lovable brainiac dancer Martha Cox, shared that stepping into Ms. Darbus’ shoes is both an honor and a deeply personal experience. It also fulfills a longtime dream of performing in the UK, making the production even more meaningful for the actress.

The show itself promises to reimagine East High in an immersive new way. The Lyric Theatre at The Lowry will be transformed into a basketball court-inspired set, complete with on-stage seating and an extended performance space designed to bring audiences directly into the action.

The staging choice mirrors the high-energy spirit of the original film while offering something fresh for theatergoers.

Joining Stroh is a lineup of stage and screen talent, including Jason Donovan as Coach Bolton, alongside rising performers Tobias Turley (Troy), Leonor Correia (Gabriella), Caitlin Tipping (Sharpay), and Luke Bayer (Ryan). Additional casting is expected to be announced soon.

Fans can expect all the iconic songs that made High School Musical a global hit, including “Breaking Free,” “We’re All In This Together,” and “Get’cha Head in the Game,” brought to life with new choreography and staging.

The production is co-directed by Joseph Houston and William Whelton, with a creative team that blends contemporary theatrical design with the nostalgic charm of the original.

Since its debut in 2006, High School Musical has grown into a worldwide sensation, spawning sequels, tours, and stage adaptations across the globe. This new UK production continues that legacy while celebrating two decades of Wildcats pride.

Tickets for the limited run, which continues through September 19, 2026, are on sale now, giving fans a chance to revisit East High like never before with a familiar face leading the class.

More High School Musical News: