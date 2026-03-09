Disney Channel Tunes Take On Brand New Sound in Unique New Album

Disney Channel favorites take on a brand new sound in a wholly unique new album featuring classic songs from the network.

What's Happening:

  • Disney Channel fans have a new way to relive some of their favorite songs from some favorite series and Disney Channel Original Movies - or DCOMs - with a new album.
  • Now available on most major music streaming platforms, fans can revisit favorites from High School Musical, Camp Rock, The Cheetah Girls 2, and more in a new style with Disney Channel: Ambient Volume 1.
  • Taking on a spa-like quality, the familiar music is reimagined in a soft, relaxing way, also populated with relaxing noises like wind, rain, and water trickling, all designed to be a chill way to unwind.
  • You can listen to some of the tunes now.

  • Fans will surely find one of their favorites, as the album/playlist features smash-hit titles from an era of Disney Channel that stretches from High School Musical all the way to Descendants 2.
  • However, don't expect a high BPM with the new album - many tracks used in a concert-style setting in their respective films, or attached to upbeat dance numbers - this album is designed to calm and sooth while channeling those favorites.
  • You can listen to Disney Channel: Ambient Volume 1 now wherever you stream your music.

Tracklist:

  • The Best of Both Worlds (Hannah Montana)
  • Rotten to the Core (Descendants)
  • Breaking Free (High School Musical)
  • Introducing Me (Camp Rock 2)
  • Gotta Go My Own Way (High School Musical 2)
  • Step Up (The Cheetah Girls 2)
  • The Climb (Hannah Montana: The Movie)
  • If Only (Descendants)
  • Gotta Find You (Camp Rock)
  • We Got The Party (Hannah Montana 2)
  • Wouldn't Change A Thing (Camp Rock 2)
  • We're All In This Together (High School Musical)
  • Play My Music (Camp Rock)
  • Nobody's Perfect (Hannah Montana 2)
  • The Party's Just Begun (The Cheetah Girls 2)
  • What's My Name (Descendants 2)
  • Strut (The Cheetah Girls 2)

