Disney Channel Tunes Take On Brand New Sound in Unique New Album
"There's not a star in heaven that we can't ....." and, we're sleeping now.
Disney Channel favorites take on a brand new sound in a wholly unique new album featuring classic songs from the network.
What's Happening:
- Disney Channel fans have a new way to relive some of their favorite songs from some favorite series and Disney Channel Original Movies - or DCOMs - with a new album.
- Now available on most major music streaming platforms, fans can revisit favorites from High School Musical, Camp Rock, The Cheetah Girls 2, and more in a new style with Disney Channel: Ambient Volume 1.
- Taking on a spa-like quality, the familiar music is reimagined in a soft, relaxing way, also populated with relaxing noises like wind, rain, and water trickling, all designed to be a chill way to unwind.
- You can listen to some of the tunes now.
- Fans will surely find one of their favorites, as the album/playlist features smash-hit titles from an era of Disney Channel that stretches from High School Musical all the way to Descendants 2.
- However, don't expect a high BPM with the new album - many tracks used in a concert-style setting in their respective films, or attached to upbeat dance numbers - this album is designed to calm and sooth while channeling those favorites.
- You can listen to Disney Channel: Ambient Volume 1 now wherever you stream your music.
Tracklist:
- The Best of Both Worlds (Hannah Montana)
- Rotten to the Core (Descendants)
- Breaking Free (High School Musical)
- Introducing Me (Camp Rock 2)
- Gotta Go My Own Way (High School Musical 2)
- Step Up (The Cheetah Girls 2)
- The Climb (Hannah Montana: The Movie)
- If Only (Descendants)
- Gotta Find You (Camp Rock)
- We Got The Party (Hannah Montana 2)
- Wouldn't Change A Thing (Camp Rock 2)
- We're All In This Together (High School Musical)
- Play My Music (Camp Rock)
- Nobody's Perfect (Hannah Montana 2)
- The Party's Just Begun (The Cheetah Girls 2)
- What's My Name (Descendants 2)
- Strut (The Cheetah Girls 2)
