Banana Ball Gets a Dose of Broadway Magic at Yankee Stadium with the Savannah Bananas
Broadway star Michael James Scott joined the Savannah Bananas on the field for a unique Disney medley.
The Savannah Bananas took over Yankee Stadium this weekend, where they were joined by a different kind of New York icon – performers from Aladdin on Broadway!
What's Happening:
- For those unaware, the Savannah Bananas are a professional baseball team recognized for their creative and entertaining style of play, referred to as Banana Ball. If you’re not already familiar, you can catch up quickly with Mack’s Banana Ball 101 primer.
- After recently taking over Disneyland for the second annual Savannah Bananas Day, the team took to New York's Yankee Stadium this weekend, where they were joined for a medley of Disney classics by Michael James Scott and the cast of Aladdin on Broadway.
- The songs featured in the medley are:
- "I Can Go the Distance" from Hercules
- "Friend Like Me" from Aladdin
- "Beauty and the Beast" from Beauty and the Beast
- "Seize the Day" from Newsies
- Check out the full performance for yourself below.
- This performance comes as Scott recently announced he will step away from the role of the Genie after nearly 4,000 performances, bringing an end to an era that helped define the production for audiences worldwide.
More Disney on Broadway:
- High School Musical star KayCee Stroh is set to take the stage in Disney's new stage production of High School Musical: The Musical.
- Come along with us as we join D23 for a tour of the historic New Amsterdam Theatre, a place where Disney on Broadway magic was born!
- Learn the haunted story of Olive Thomas, the ghost of the New Amsterdam Theatre, home of Aladdin on Broadway.
- Speaking of Michael James Scott, he is set to make a special appearance on General Hospital.
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