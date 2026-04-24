Broadway's "Aladdin" Star Michael James Scott Heads to "General Hospital"

It's the crossover we didn't know we needed! 🧞‍♂️Michael James Scott, who plays Aladdin's Genie on Broadway, will appear on "General Hospital" in a special storyline with Gio Mazza and Braedyn Bruner (Gio and Emma). His first appearance is tomorrow (Friday).

📸ABC/ Michael Le… pic.twitter.com/Uy42B3wcST