Broadway's "Aladdin" Star Michael James Scott Heads to "General Hospital"
The Broadway performer will appear in a special storyline alongside Gio and Emma.
Talk about a crossover no one saw coming! Broadway star Michael James Scott is heading straight to Port Charles.
What’s Happening:
- A new post from On The Red Carpet has revealed that Michael James Scott, best known for playing the Genie in Aladdin on Broadway, is set to make a special appearance on General Hospital.
- Scott will step into the world of daytime drama for a guest arc that connects him with characters Gio and Emma, played by Gio Mazza and Braedyn Bruner.
- While details about the storyline are being kept under wraps, the pairing has already intrigued fans, especially given Scott’s larger-than-life stage presence and comedic timing.
- His first appearance is set for April 24, marking a quick turnaround from announcement to on-screen debut.
- For viewers, it’s a rare opportunity to see a Broadway powerhouse bring that same energy into the fast-paced world of daytime television.
- Scott has earned widespread acclaim for his performance as the Genie, a role that demands charisma, vocal power, and an ability to command the stage. Translating that to a soap opera setting opens the door for a fun and potentially unexpected dynamic, particularly alongside younger characters like Gio and Emma.
- Crossovers between theater and television aren’t new, but they always carry a certain novelty, especially when they involve performers so closely tied to iconic Disney roles.
- With General Hospital known for its dramatic twists and surprise guest appearances, Scott’s involvement could bring a fresh spark to an already evolving storyline.
About Michael James Scott:
- Michael James Scott is a stage and screen performer best known for playing the Genie in Aladdin.
- He performed the role of Genie in multiple productions worldwide in 4,000+ shows, including Broadway and international engagements.
- His portrayal is widely praised for its high-energy comedy, improvisation, and standout vocals.
- Scott will take his final bow as Genie on May 3, 2026, marking the end of his celebrated run in the role.
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- Anthony Geary, Legendary General Hospital Star, Dies at 78
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