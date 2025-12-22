ABC to Re-Air Anthony Geary's Final "General Hospital" Episode in Remembrance of Late Actor

The episode serves as a perfect tribute to the actor.

In a special way of remembering what he brought to the series, Anthony Geary’s final episode of General Hospital will be re-aired in a few days on ABC.

What’s Happening:

After the recent passing of Daytime Soap star, Anthony Geary, ABC is set to pay tribute to the late actor by re-airing his farewell episode from General Hospital.

The episode, dating back to 2015, will air on January 1st, 2026. This episode marked Geary’s last moments in Port Charles, aside from one final cameo in 2017.

Airing 37 years after he first started on the show, Geary’s final regular episode followed his character, Luke Spencer as he said goodbye to long time friends and allies. The departure was emotional and reflective, tying up his mobster character’s arc in a way that acknowledged his complicated past and deep bonds with other characters.

Geary, the Emmy-winning actor best known for bringing Luke Spencer to life on the series, passed away at the age of 78 earlier this month, on December 14th, due to complications from a medical procedure. He was 78 years old.

He originated the role in 1978, originally intended for a short-term role on the series, instead becoming a cultural phenomenon with what he brought to the character.

Over the course of four decades with the series, Geary earned a record eight Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, after 17 nominations, cementing his place as one of the most decorated performers in daytime television history.

Variety reports that the farewell episode will re-air on January 1st, 2026, adding that Luke Spencer was one half of the famed couple from the series, Luke and Laura. Their 1981 episode that featured their wedding remains a special moment in pop culture history, with the couple becoming a cultural institution that many other soaps have since tried to replicate.



