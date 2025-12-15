Anthony Geary, Legendary General Hospital Star, Dies at 78

Anthony Geary, the Emmy-winning actor best known for bringing Luke Spencer to life on General Hospital, has passed away at the age of 78. His death was confirmed on December 14th, 2025, following complications from a scheduled operation. Geary’s passing marks the loss of one of daytime television’s most influential and enduring stars, whose work helped define an era of soap opera storytelling.

Geary originated the role of Luke Spencer on General Hospital in 1978, initially signing on for what was intended to be a short-term arc. Instead, the character — and Geary’s layered, charismatic performance — became a cultural phenomenon. Paired opposite Genie Francis’ Laura Webber, Luke became part of the iconic supercouple “Luke & Laura,” whose 1981 wedding episode remains the most-watched soap opera broadcast of all time. Over the course of four decades with the series, Geary earned a record eight Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, cementing his place as one of the most decorated performers in daytime television history.

Beyond General Hospital, Geary appeared in a wide range of television, film, and stage productions. His credits include roles on All in the Family, The Streets of San Francisco, The Young and the Restless, and films such as UHF, Disorderlies, and Scorchers. Though often candid about the challenges of being typecast as a soap actor, Geary remained deeply proud of his work and the impact Luke Spencer had on audiences. He retired from General Hospital in 2015, later making a final guest appearance in 2017, and spent his retirement living in the Netherlands with his husband, Claudio Gama.

Anthony Geary leaves behind an extraordinary legacy — one defined by fearless performances, unforgettable storytelling, and a character who became part of television history. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues, and the generations of General Hospital fans who grew up watching Luke Spencer’s adventures in Port Charles. His impact on daytime television will not be forgotten.