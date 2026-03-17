Michael James Scott to Take Final Bow as Genie in "Aladdin" After Nearly 4,000 Performances

The beloved Broadway star announces his final “magic carpet ride” as Genie, marking the end of an iconic run.

After years of lighting up the stage with electric energy, unforgettable vocals, and a whole lot of magic, one of Broadway’s most beloved performers is preparing to take his final bow.

What’s Happening:

Michael James Scott, best known for his show-stopping turn as the Genie in Disney’s Aladdin, has announced he will step away from the role after nearly 4,000 performances, bringing an end to an era that helped define the production for audiences worldwide.

It’s a milestone that speaks not only to his longevity in the role, but to the deep connection he’s built with audiences night after night. For many theatergoers, Scott embodies the Genie, delivering a performance packed with humor, charisma, and powerhouse vocals that brought the larger-than-life character to dazzling reality.

Since joining Aladdin, Scott has become synonymous with the Genie, a role originally immortalized on screen by Robin Williams in the animated classic. Taking on such an iconic character is no easy feat, but Scott made it entirely his own, blending comedic timing, improvisation, and vocal brilliance.

Over the years, he has performed in multiple productions of Aladdin around the globe, earning acclaim for his consistency, stamina, and ability to keep the role feeling alive and spontaneous even after thousands of shows.

Reaching nearly 4,000 performances is a rare accomplishment in the theater world, a testament to both Scott’s dedication and the enduring popularity of Aladdin on Broadway. Each performance required the same level of energy and precision, from rapid-fire jokes to high-impact musical numbers like “Friend Like Me.”

But beyond the numbers, Scott’s impact is measured in the countless memories he’s helped create, families experiencing Broadway for the first time, Disney fans seeing their favorite story come to life, and theater lovers witnessing a standout performance.

While Scott hasn’t officially announced his next move, his departure marks not an ending, but a transition. With a career that spans Broadway, international productions, and beyond, there’s little doubt audiences will be seeing more of his talent in new and exciting ways.

As May 3 approaches, fans have one final chance to experience his Genie live, one last magic carpet ride filled with laughter, spectacle, and heart.

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