"Dancing With the Stars'" Mark Ballas Reunites With Whitney Leavitt for "Chicago" on Broadway

The DWTS Season 34 duo will play Billy and Roxie together.

A Dancing with the Stars team is set to reunite on Broadway, with the announcement that Mark Ballas is joining the cast of the Broadway production of the musical Chicago for a limited engagement.

What's Happening:

As revealed by People, Mark Ballas will be joining the cast of the Broadway production of Chicago for a limited four-week run, which will kick off on Monday, April 6.

Ballas will play one of the show's leads, Billy Flynn, joining the recent addition of Whitney Leavitt, who is currently playing the role of Roxie Hart. Ballas and Leavitt were a team on Dancing with the Stars Season 34.

Leavitt joined Chicago on February 2nd, for what was originally going to be a six-week run. However, this will now be her second extension to that run, which is now set to conclude alongside Ballas on May 3rd.

This will be a quick reunion for Ballas and Leavitt, who were teamed just this past fall on Dancing with the Stars, with him as the pro and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt as the celebrity.

Ballas first joined Dancing With the Stars in Season 5, appearing every season through 22. Since then, he's returned periodically, including for last fall's Season 34. Ballas has previously appeared on Broadway in Jersey Boys and Kinky Boots.

Of course, if you're a fan of The Traitors, like I am, you'll recognize him from his recent time on that series.

Though Ballas didn't get a lot of standout moments on The Traitors, he did make it to the finale. And I must say, I loved Ballas' social media posts during his time on the series, where he added some very entertaining flair to reenactments and tributes to what was occurring around him - including the amazing instagram post where he lip-synced Traitors host Alan Cumming from a particularly memorable Traitors Season 4 moment, with his wife, BC Jean, and their dog playing other crucial roles.

What They're Saying:

Mark Ballas (via Instagram): "This is a full-circle moment for me. One of the first shows I auditioned for after graduating musical theatre college was for the ensemble of Chicago in the West End in London. After many callbacks, and making it to the final call, I didn’t end up booking the gig. I was 19 years old, new to the industry, learning how to pay my dues, accept rejection, and be told no. Twenty years later, I’m making my return to Broadway as Billy Flynn. This will now be my 3rd Broadway show that I have had the pleasure to be a part of… Hard work, persistence, dedication to the craft, and relentlessness really do pay off. Thank you to my musical theatre teachers for instilling this in me, and for the years of tough love. Lastly, thank you to @chicagomusical for trusting me with this role. It is truly an honor, and I can’t wait to get back out there on a Broadway stage. I hope to see you at the Ambassador Theatre starting April 6th to May 3rd."