Disney on Broadway Unveils Signature Events Celebrating Everyday Heroes

Broadway magic hits a little differently when it comes with a heartfelt thank-you, and Disney on Broadway is rolling out the red carpet for the communities that make a difference every day!

What’s Happening:

Disney on Broadway is bringing a little extra pixie dust to the theater this year with Signature Events, a series of select performances designed to celebrate educators, service members, nurses, first responders, and scouts.

These special events combine the unforgettable spectacle of Broadway with meaningful perks, exclusive offers, and moments of appreciation that extend far beyond the final curtain call.

At each Signature Event, guests who book tickets will enjoy special ticket pricing, a welcome gift, and exclusive merchandise offers available only to attendees of these designated performances. It’s Disney’s way of saying thank you, while delivering world-class theatrical storytelling through Aladdin and The Lion King.

Whether you’re gathering coworkers, bringing family and friends, or marking a milestone with your community, these nights are designed to turn an already magical Broadway experience into something truly memorable. Check out Disney Theatrical Sales website for tickets and group sales.

Educator Appreciation Night

Teachers shape the future every day, and Disney on Broadway is honoring their impact with a night dedicated to celebrating educators and their loved ones. Aladdin – Friday, February 27, 2026 at 7:00 PM The Lion King – Saturday, May 9, 2026 at 8:00 PM





U.S. Armed Forces Salute

Active-duty service members and veterans are invited to enjoy a special night on Broadway alongside friends and family, recognizing their dedication and sacrifice. Aladdin – Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 7:00 PM The Lion King – Sunday, February 25, 2026 at 7:00 PM





Nurses Night Out on Broadway

After long shifts and tireless care, nurses can enjoy a well-earned evening filled with music, spectacle, and exclusive perks. Aladdin – Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 7:00 PM The Lion King – Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 7:00 PM





First Responders Appreciation Night

Disney on Broadway invites first responders to step away from the front lines and into a night of celebration and entertainment. Aladdin – Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at 7:00 PM The Lion King – Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 7:00 PM





Scouts Day on Broadway

A perfect outing for scouts and their families, this special event includes free scout patches and a post-show cast Q&A, making it both fun and inspiring. Aladdin – Sunday, March 1, 2026 at 1:00 PM The Lion King – Sunday, February 8, 2026 at 3:00 PM





